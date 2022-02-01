Fanboys Marketplace Closing Hulen and Parks Mall Locations

Fort Worth, Texas–(Newsfile Corp. – February 28, 2023) – Fanboys Marketplace, the destination for all things nerd and pop culture offering unique gifts, Funko Pops, toys, collectibles, comics and more is closing two mall locations, Hulen Mall and The Parks Mall at Arlington.

The award winning toy store had expanded to Hulen Mall and The Parks Mall in the Summer of 2022 in an effort to expand their unique brand of pop culture stores and reach more customers. Unfortunately, due to ongoing maintenance issues that the mall and Brookfield Properties failed to address, Fanboys is having to close the doors on these two store locations.

Merchandise and inventory will be dispersed throughout remaining Fanboys locations: the headquarters store in Fort Worth, off of Ridgmar Meadows, as well as their locations at Hurst, Denton and Garland stores.

About Fanboys:

Fanboys Marketplace began in 2018 as Fanboys Comic Con, a series of pop culture conventions that took place at local shopping malls. When COVID-19 forced Fanboys to pause events in 2020, the company opened a storefront along South Hulen Street in Fort Worth to allow vendors to continue selling their collectibles, toys, comics and other pop culture inspired novelties during the pandemic.

Fanboys has since opened 3 new locations across the D/FW metroplex. At the end of 2022, Fanboys opened Fanboys Grill, a restaurant located in Fort Worth’s West 7th district. Fanboys also recently signed a 10-year lease on a new headquarters and distribution center located near Ridgmar Mall slated to open in 2023.

Fanboys Marketplace is the Official Toy Store of the Dallas Mavericks. Voted Best Toy Store by Fort Worth Magazine and Gold Winner of Best Collectibles Store in DFW by Dallas Morning News in 2021. Fanboys carries collectible toys from Funko to D&D! Find out more about Fanboys at www.fanboysmarketplace.com or on Facebook and Instagram.

