Fanboys Marketplace Announces New Online Shop

Fort Worth, Texas–(Newsfile Corp. – May 16, 2023) – Fanboys Marketplace, known for their inventory of unique pop culture gifts and games, vintage and retro toys, comics, Funko Pops, Legos and more can now be found online.

Using the popular online marketplace Mercari, Fanboys Marketplace is expanding their shopping experience globally. Launched in 2013, Mercari has recently skyrocketed to top the list of people looking to “declutter and discover” items not wanted or needed. Fanboys is excited to announce their shop is now open for business.

About Fanboys

Fanboys Marketplace began in 2018 as Fanboys Comic Con, a series of pop culture conventions that took place at local shopping malls. When COVID-19 forced Fanboys to pause events in 2020, the company opened a storefront along South Hulen Street in Fort Worth to allow vendors to continue selling their collectibles, toys, comics and other pop culture inspired novelties during the pandemic.

Fanboys has since opened a second store located in Denton inside Golden Triangle Mall. At the end of 2022, Fanboys opened Fanboys Grill, a restaurant located in Fort Worth’s West 7th district. Fanboys also recently signed a 10-year lease on a new headquarters and distribution center located near Ridgmar Mall slated to open in 2023.

Fanboys Marketplace is the Official Toy Store of the Dallas Mavericks. Voted Best Toy Store by Fort Worth Magazine and Gold Winner of Best Collectibles Store in DFW by Dallas Morning News in 2021. Fanboys carries collectible toys from Funko to D&D. Find out more about Fanboys at www.fanboysmarketplace.com or on Facebook and Instagram.

