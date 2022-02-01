Fanboys Marketplace Announces New Franchise Opportunities

Fort Worth, Texas–(Newsfile Corp. – March 14, 2023) – Fanboys Marketplace, DFW’s premier location for one-of-a-kind pop culture gifts, memorabilia, new and vintage collectible toys, action figures, Funko Pops, comic books and more, announces they are ready to expand their brand through new franchise opportunities.

Two major Fanboys Marketplace stores, located in Denton and Fort Worth are already host to vendors-individual small business owners-who sell Fanboys approved merchandise on their shelves within Fanboys’ store. Mike Rogers, owner of Fanboys, has said he sees the marketplace as an “incubator for small business owners, helping them stair-step their way to their own brick and mortar.” Fanboys has now taken the next step in order to help small business owners own and control their own business.

Fanboys Marketplace is eager to help create a pathway for entrepreneurs who want to grow with Fanboys through franchising. Again, owner Mike Rogers: “Now entrepreneurs can leverage the Fanboys brand and the collectible toy business for their customers.”

Fanboys Marketplace is seeking experienced store operators who share their vision to help them grow and expand their stores throughout the U.S. For more information on Fanboys franchise opportunities visit the website at www.fanboysmarketplace.com or contact the flagship store in Fort Worth.

About Fanboys

Fanboys Marketplace began in 2018 as Fanboys Comic Con, a series of pop culture conventions that took place at local shopping malls. When COVID-19 forced Fanboys to pause events in 2020, the company opened a storefront along South Hulen Street in Fort Worth to allow vendors to continue selling their collectibles, toys, comics and other pop culture inspired novelties during the pandemic.

Fanboys has since opened 3 new locations across the D/FW metroplex. At the end of 2022, Fanboys opened Fanboys Grill, a restaurant located in Fort Worth’s West 7th district. Fanboys also recently signed a 10-year lease on a new headquarters and distribution center located near Ridgmar Mall slated to open in 2023.

Fanboys Marketplace is the Official Toy Store of the Dallas Mavericks. Voted Best Toy Store by Fort Worth Magazine and Gold Winner of Best Collectibles Store in DFW by Dallas Morning News in 2021. Fanboys carries collectible toys from Funko to D&D. Find out more about Fanboys at www.fanboysmarketplace.com or on Facebook and Instagram.

Mike Rogers

817-521-6153

[email protected]

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/158413