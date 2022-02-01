Fanboys Cares Launches Find Them Now Initiative Using Crowdfunding and Commits 5 Million Dollars to Find Missing Children

Fort Worth, Texas–(Newsfile Corp. – May 9, 2023) – Fanboys Cares, a subsidiary of Fanboys Marketplace that focuses on charitable giving and donation, launches a new initiative that uses crowdfunding to help those who are lost or are looking for missing persons.

Fanboys Cares’ new initiative is called Find Them Now. Find Them Now uses crowdfunding to source reward money to help those who can’t afford to offer a reward. It will also serve as an incentive and motivation for people to seek out the missing or lost in order to bring them back home.

Find Them Now’s website offers a landing page where users can both list lost persons and find a list of lost persons as well. Visitors can read the story behind missing loved ones and decide whether or not to donate to the cause and participate in their possible recovery.

“Using the power of social media and crowdfunding we are hoping Find Them Now will get more people looking for missing kids. Find Them Now gives everyone the opportunity to source reward money, not just the historically select few.” – Mike Rogers, President of Fanboys Cares

Find out more at Find Them Now’s website: https://missing.bz.

About Fanboys Cares

Fanboys Cares is a subsidiary of Fanboys LLP. Initially created to donate toys to Cooks Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas. Their mission was to get toys into the hands of hospitalized kids. Since then, Fanboys Cares has helped clothe the homeless with their Socks For The Homeless initiative in Winter of 2022-2023. Fanboys Cares has also partnered with the Dallas Mavericks donating socks to their own charitable giving.

About Fanboys

Fanboys Marketplace began in 2018 as Fanboys Comic Con, a series of pop culture conventions that took place at local shopping malls. When COVID-19 forced Fanboys to pause events in 2020, the company opened a storefront along South Hulen Street in Fort Worth to allow vendors to continue selling their collectibles, toys, comics and other pop culture inspired novelties during the pandemic.

Fanboys has since opened 3 new locations across the D/FW metroplex. At the end of 2022, Fanboys opened Fanboys Grill, a restaurant located in Fort Worth’s West 7th district. Fanboys also recently signed a 10-year lease on a new headquarters and distribution center located near Ridgmar Mall slated to open in 2023.

Fanboys Marketplace is the Official Toy Store of the Dallas Mavericks. Voted Best Toy Store by Fort Worth Magazine and Gold Winner of Best Collectibles Store in DFW by Dallas Morning News in 2021. Fanboys carries collectible toys from Funko to D&D. Find out more about Fanboys at www.fanboysmarketplace.com or on Facebook and Instagram.

Mike Rogers

682-708-3100

[email protected]

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/165257