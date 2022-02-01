Family-Owned Ferguson’s Orchards Acquires Historic Minnesota Harvest Farm in Twin Cities; Opens Today Featuring New Fall Attractions

JORDAN, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Family-owned Ferguson’s Orchards, known for its apple-growing and fun fall destinations, has expanded its family of farms by buying the famous Minnesota Harvest apple orchard. Located just outside the Twin Cities, Minnesota Harvest is a quick drive to beautiful rolling hills and rural farmland, transporting Minnesotans to a picturesque oasis filled with fun for all, including apple picking, family attractions, and Ferguson’s famous Apple Cider Donuts.





Opening today at 10:00 am, visitors can expect the same beautiful grounds, delicious farm-fresh pizzas, hard cider bar, and gorgeous sunflowers they’ve come to know from Minnesota Harvest. In addition to the fully operating apple orchards and pumpkin patches, Ferguson’s has added exciting new attractions they are known for at the property, including pumpkin jumping pads, a corn maze, wagon rides, farm animals, a giant corn pit, a cow train, mini and large pedal tractors, apple cannons, and a spinning apple ride, among many others. Ferguson’s will also bring its extensive agritourism expertise and attention to detail to create an enjoyable, streamlined experience to improve lines and wait times during busy periods.

“One of our family’s goals and passions is sharing the fruits of our labor with the community and teaching them where their food comes from. Visitors will experience life on a real working farm – but under safe, clean, and fun conditions,” said Andy Ferguson, co-owner of Ferguson’s Orchards. “It’s critically important to us and for the community that farms like Minnesota Harvest are preserved for generations to come so that families can continue to enjoy all that the farm has to offer and is a one-stop destination for all things fall. We are especially excited to be back at our roots in the Twin Cities, where most of our family was born and went to school.”

The new and improved Minnesota Harvest will feature a top-of-the-line bakery offering Ferguson’s signature apple cider donuts and an authentic farm-to-table lunch menu including farm-fresh pizzas, cheese curds, soups, chilis, french fries, chicken tenders, mini corn dogs, bacon/cheddar tater tots and of course, “Ferguson’s Mac Bowl,” which adds pulled pork, apples and barbecue sauce to the traditional mac and cheese. A large selection of soft drinks as well as hot and cold cider and an assortment of alcoholic beverages including hard ciders, wines and light beer will also be available.

The agritourism industry overall has grown substantially during the last decade, evident by the growing interest among consumers in locally-produced foods and opportunities to partake in authentic on-farm activities such as apple and pumpkin picking or getting up close and personal with real farm animals like goats, sheep and chickens. Ferguson’s is proud to be at the forefront of this growth and takes great joy in providing visitors with a truly authentic farm experience for the whole family.

Minnesota Harvest will open daily from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM. Admission is $15 per person and children under two years are admitted free. Tickets for military (active duty and veterans) and seniors are $13 per person. As a thank you to the community, season passes will be included for free with each purchase of an admission ticket and allow an unlimited number of visits between August 15 and November 6. For more information, visit www.minnesotaharvest.net.

Ferguson’s Orchards is the Midwest’s premier fall “agritourism” destination and one of the region’s largest commercial apple growers with 400,000 apple trees between the Rocky Mountains and Lake Michigan. Family-owned and family-farmed, Ferguson’s Orchards has four locations in Wisconsin and Minnesota, offering best-in-class apple and pumpkin picking, corn mazes, wagon rides and authentic farm-to-table culinary experiences, among other attractions. The Fergusons believe that knowing your farmer and seeing where your food comes from is key to a happy, healthy life and sense of community. Over the years, Ferguson’s has received many awards, including Best Apple Orchard, Best Corn Maze and Best Family Entertainment Business in 2021. To learn more, visit www.fergusonsorchard.com.

