Fall Lovers: Prepare to Fall for KRISPY KREME’s® Autumn’s Orchard Collection, including New Apple Fritter

CHARLOTTE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fall lovers can take a stroll through Krispy Kreme’s® Autumn’s Orchard beginning today, enjoying delicious new fall-flavored doughnuts and a handmade Apple Fritter, full of real apple chunks and generous amounts of cinnamon that is glazed to perfection.





Available for a limited time at participating Krispy Kreme shops across the U.S., the Autumn’s Orchard Collection is the perfect blend of orchard and favorite fall flavors, providing a bounty of sweetness:

NEW Apple Fritter: Deliciously handmade with diced apples, apple filling and plenty of cinnamon.

Deliciously handmade with diced apples, apple filling and plenty of cinnamon. NEW Maple Pecan Cheesecake Doughnut : A doughnut with cheesecake-flavored filling, dipped in maple-flavored icing and topped with maple-flavored icing drizzles and an abundance of pecan pieces.

A doughnut with cheesecake-flavored filling, dipped in maple-flavored icing and topped with maple-flavored icing drizzles and an abundance of pecan pieces. NEW Spiced Apple Filled Doughnut: A doughnut tossed in cinnamon sugar with apple cider flavored filling.

A doughnut tossed in cinnamon sugar with apple cider flavored filling. Salted Caramel Brownie Doughnut: An Original Glazed® Doughnut topped with salted caramel brownie batter flavored frosting, salted caramel drizzle, brownie bits and fall leaf sprinkles.

An Original Glazed® Doughnut topped with salted caramel brownie batter flavored frosting, salted caramel drizzle, brownie bits and fall leaf sprinkles. Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut: The brand’s popular glazed, old-fashioned pumpkin spice cake doughnut.

“Fall brings a bounty of apples and pecans and flavors of maple and pumpkin spice for us to enjoy,” said Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme. “Our new Autumn’s Orchard Collection has all of that and more. Just one bite of our new handmade fritter with real diced apples and generous amounts of cinnamon will make you a fan of fall if you’re not already.”

Guests can purchase the Apple Fritter individually or in a box of four. Doughnuts in the Autumn’s Orchard Collection are available to purchase individually or in a specialty “Autumn’s Lover’s Dozen,” which includes three each of the Maple Pecan Cheesecake, Spiced Apple Filled, Pumpkin Spice Cake and Salted Caramel Brownie doughnuts.

