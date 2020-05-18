Fairfax County Is Home to 11 Fortune 500 Headquarters for First Time; SAIC Is Newest Local Entry

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–For the first time ever, 11 Fairfax County-based companies in a broad range of industries hold spots on the Fortune 500 list of the largest publicly traded companies in the United States. Fortune magazine published the 2020 list today.

Fairfax County has more Fortune 500 headquarters than 35 states and the District of Columbia, and is home to nearly two-thirds of the 17 companies based in the Washington, D.C., region. The others are in Arlington County, Va. (1), Washington, D.C. (2) and Montgomery County, Md. (3).

Fortune based its rankings on 2019 revenue. The new list includes these Fairfax County-based companies:

41. Freddie Mac, Tysons, financial services



83. General Dynamics, Reston, aerospace and defense



96. Northrop Grumman, Falls Church area, aerospace and defense



97. Capital One Financial, Tysons, financial services



155. DXC Technology, Tysons, information technology



289. Leidos Holdings, Reston, information technology



338. Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Tysons, hospitality



417. NVR, Reston, home construction



434. Beacon Roofing, Herndon, building materials



450. Booz Allen Hamilton, Tysons, management consulting



466. SAIC, Reston, information technology

Fairfax County had 10 companies on the 2019 list. It added its 11th headquarters thanks to SAIC, which entered the list at No. 466.

“Only a handful of communities can say they are home to 11 Fortune 500 companies. It sends a really strong message from the corporate world that this is a strong, stable, resilient location for headquarters operations,” said Victor Hoskins, president and CEO of the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority.

“The wide diversity of the industry sectors represented here also is striking, everything from our traditional strengths in IT, aerospace and defense to financial services, hospitality and construction, and that also speaks well for the stability and resiliency of our business base,” Hoskins said.

Other interesting information from the 2020 Fortune 500:

11 of the 22 Virginia Fortune 500 companies have headquarters in Fairfax County, including the four largest Virginia companies.

Six additional Fairfax County-based companies are on the Fortune 1000 list: Parsons, Maximus, Park Hotels and Resorts, PAE, TEGNA and ManTech.

