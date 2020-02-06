Facilis to Debut Version 8 of their Shared Storage System and Version 3.5 of FastTracker MAM at NAB 2020

HUDSON, MA (February 6th, 2020) – At NAB 2020, on booth SL9613, Facilis, a leading international supplier of cost-effective, high performance shared storage solutions for collaborative media production networks, will debut version 8 of the Facilis Shared Storage System, version 3.5 of its FastTracker Media Asset Management software, and new Object Cloud Synchronization features.

One of the most compelling releases to date, version 8 includes unique software-defined Bandwidth Priority, SSD Tiering and Multi-disk Parity:

Bandwidth Priority delivers full throughput to all workstations during normal operation but prioritizes workstations to maintain greater throughput when the server enters a high-load condition. This priority setting is dynamic and can affect client performance within seconds of applying.

SSD and HDD tiering was developed to deliver dedicated speed for projects needing SSD-level performance, while maintaining a perpetual HDD-based mirror.

Software-defined Multi-disk Parity can be enabled for up to 4 drive failures per drive group, on a virtual volume-basis. This technology allows owners of aging systems to better protect their assets from data loss due to drive failure.

Facilis FastTracker media asset management software continues to advance with file movement profiles, duplicate file reporting, and a secure browse interface. FastTracker can now flush and pre-fetch files and folders from cloud and LTO locations through the Object Cloud feature, while reporting the status of archived media. Facilis Object Cloud will introduce a new Multi-site Sync feature that can bring together groups of editors on the same file system across multiple locations. Using the cloud storage included with the feature, projects can be shared and linked on remote workstations, as easily as linking to a local drive.

“We’re extremely excited to show our latest developments this year at NAB,” said Jim McKenna, Chief Marketing Officer at Facilis Technology. “Our shared file system and storage architecture continues to be the best in the business, allowing content creators all over the world to be more efficient and collaborative. This year, we’re reaching outside the facility as well, to enable secure access for remote workgroups, producers and stakeholders to in-facility assets through cloud workflows that are as simple as they are powerful.”





