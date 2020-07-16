Facemoji Keyboard Releases 2020 State of Emoji Report

Data Outlines Global Emoji Usage Ahead of World Emoji Day 2020

Key insights from the report include:

Despite the tough year, the world’s top five most popular emoji to date are positive.

However, people have definitely felt the stress; the Grinning Face with Sweat emoji ranked No. 7 this year, but was not even in the Top 10 in 2019.

On March 26 th , more emoji were sent than any other day of the year. This was also the same day that the U.S. began leading the world in confirmed COVID-19 cases.

For the second year in a row, the Ring emoji broke the Top 10 in France, proving that Paris truly is the city of love.

The U.S. continues to have a flair for the dramatic, with the Skull emoji ranking in the top 10 for the second year in a row, likely due to the popularity of over-exaggerated uses of the word “dead,” like “I’m dying laughing.”

Facebook and TikTok users appear to be holding out hope for positive times ahead, keeping the Folded Hands emoji in their Top 10.

Users of Hinge and Tinder are feeling flirtatious; these were the only apps to count the Winking Face emoji amongst their Top 10.

“Emoji are a common language that unifies the world, allowing us to see that despite our perceived differences, we have many similarities,” said Natalia Lin, product lead of Facemoji Keyboard. “As we celebrate World Emoji Day, we recognize the crucial role emoji have played in staying connected with family and friends during these trying times.”

The 2020 State of Emoji report covers emoji usage habits of Facemoji Keyboard’s Android and iOS users between June 1st, 2019 and May 31st, 2020 in many countries around the world. Emoji rankings in this report are a reflection of overall emoji usage frequency, by emoji category and/or by country.

To view the full report, click here.

About Facemoji Keyboard

Facemoji Keyboard is an emoji-centric keyboard app that offers speech recognition and emoji prediction features, as well as a wide variety of stickers, GIFs and customizable keyboards. Facemoji Keyboard’s goal is to help people around the world express themselves in new ways with fun, creative emoji.

