FaceCake Introduces Stunningly Realistic Augmented Reality Lash Experience with Its Groundbreaking Virtual “Try and Book” Option for Deka Lash Studios

Deka Lash features the virtual lash preview for its signature semi-permanent lashes by AR innovator FaceCake

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–FaceCake’s AI-driven AR platform delivers next level Augmented Reality visualization, offering consumers an online way to preview Deka Lash’s unique lash extensions before booking their service at a DL lash studio. Exemplifying the evolving way that people shop for products and services, Deka Lash customers are able to virtually Try-On each lash style on a live video feed, instantly at dekalash.com, via desktop and mobile. Expanding AR “Try and Buy” to AR “Try and Book”, FaceCake gives the consumer the confidence to set an appointment for their preferred lash style, saving time for themselves and the Lash Artist.

FaceCake’s immersive experience includes a before-and-after option as well as powerful new features like never-before-seen live four-way compare and share, enabling consumers to view multiple lash styles at once in live motion. With its trademark Augmented Realism, FaceCake accommodates everyone’s individual facial features, allowing customers to see what their new lashes will look like during natural eye movement, even when they wink!

“We are excited to create such a realistic AR experience with Deka Lash, renowned for their range of subtle to dramatic lash extensions,” says Linda Smith, CEO and Founder of FaceCake, “It was important to virtually demonstrate down to the minutiae of individual lashes, giving the user the confidence to choose and book their lash service.”

“We are very pleased to have an opportunity to get this technology to market. For consumers who have never tried Lash Extensions or wanted to try one of our new styles, FaceCake gives them an opportunity to experience our products in a very personalized and convenient way,” says Jennifer Blair, Co-CEO and Founder of Deka Lash.

Watch video here.

Virtually Try-On lash styles here or set an appointment at any of Deka Lash’s 119 studio locations in the U.S. and Canada.

About FaceCake

FaceCake, creator of the Swivel® Virtual Dressing Room, CAKE AR™, and Scout Visual Search, is a leader in augmented retail with its patented AI-Driven AR shopping platform. FaceCake’s innovations in Augmented Reality and Artificial Intelligence allow consumers to virtually try products on their own images live, while instantly providing relevant product recommendations for superior personalization. FaceCake has the only AI/AR offering across multiple shopping categories, and its platform is cross-device compatible. The privately held company is based in Calabasas, CA.

About Deka Lash

Deka Lash was founded in 2011 by Jennifer and Michael Blair, with the vision to create everyday confidence through beautiful lashes that are affordable and accessible to everyone. Deka Lash Studios are modern retail salons which apply semi-permanent, custom eyelash extensions by highly trained lash artists to the clients’ own lashes, providing a variety of looks and styles. Deka Lash has earned the ranks in Entrepreneur Magazine as one of the Fastest Growing Franchises.

