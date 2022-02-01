“Face the Jury” Podcast with Lloyd Bell Returns for Season Three

Podcast Dedicated to Confronting the Issues of Medical Malpractice in America

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Lloyd Bell, founder of Atlanta-based Bell Law Firm, announces the Season Three launch of his podcast series “Face the Jury.” Hosted by medical malpractice attorney Lloyd Bell, each episode of the new season focuses on healthcare system failures and equips listeners with the tools to protect themselves and loved ones from being harmed by medical negligence. This season includes insights from guests and experts across the industry that are revolutionizing the traditional practice of law, setting record-breaking and life-changing verdicts.

The first episode of Season Three is immediately available at podcast.belllawfirm.com or wherever you find podcasts. In Episode One, Bell welcomes an entirely new type of guest to the show – defense attorney Paul Weathington. Weathington is a Founding Partner and President of The Weathington Firm, where he has successfully tried over 100 jury trials. In the episode, he offers a unique perspective on medical malpractice litigation – representing medical professionals facing career-altering verdicts.

“We’ve learned a lot over the past two seasons of Face the Jury,” said Lloyd Bell, creator and host of the series. “From speaking with colleagues, clients, and peers in the legal space, we’ve learned there’s an overwhelming need to get to the root of our healthcare system failures. At Bell Law Firm, we have the resources to dissect these failures while educating the public to better understand and prevent malpractice.” He continued, “This season, we hope our listeners walk away with a realistic view of our healthcare and legal systems.”

After June 2, “Face the Jury” will release one episode per month, for a total of eight episodes in Season Three. “Face the Jury” is accessible on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or wherever you prefer to listen. You can subscribe to all episodes at podcast.belllawfirm.com.

About “Face the Jury”

“Face the Jury” is a podcast dedicated to confronting the issues of medical malpractice in America: what it is, how to spot it, and how to protect you and your family from medical negligence. “Face the Jury” is hosted by Lloyd Bell, a medical malpractice trial lawyer representing people who have been harmed by medical negligence. For more information, please visit podcast.belllawfirm.com.

About Bell Law Firm

Bell Law Firm is Georgia’s preeminent firm for victims of medical malpractice. Founded in 1999 by Lloyd Bell, the firm has recovered more than $100 million for patients and families of people injured or killed due to medical negligence. Bell has more than 25 years of experience in federal and state courts, and he has represented clients in more than 75 jury trials and hundreds of successful settlements. Bell Law firm differentiates itself with deep legal expertise, proficient technology use in the courtroom, and compelling storytelling. Firm founder Lloyd Bell is one of only two Georgia lawyers to be invited to join the prestigious Inner Circle of Advocates, an invitation-only organization of the top 100 trial lawyers in the country. For more information, please visit www.belllawfirm.com.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT

Lauren Watt



Trevelino/Keller



(404) 214-0722 Ext. 116



[email protected]