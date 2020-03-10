EZ Texting Announces Text-to-Landline Service and iOS Mobile Application

SMS marketing leader adds capabilities for businesses to send and receive personalized messages from landlines and mobile devices

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EZTexting—EZ Texting, the #1 SMS marketing software for business, today announces two new ways for businesses to communicate via text messaging with their customers. New services include direct two-way business text messaging, which features an easy online self-service sign-up process to quickly convert your existing business phone number to send and receive text messages. Additionally, EZ Texting customers can use the newly launched iOS app to communicate with customers in real-time, even when they are on the go.

A recent study found 69% of customers want the ability to contact a business via text, and 54% are frustrated when they are unable to communicate through text with businesses. Furthermore, businesses want to open a new channel for Sales and Support and empower their mobile workforce to engage prospects and customers using the business’s existing phone number and service. The text-to-landline service is the only self-service text-to-landline platform on the market, meaning businesses can text-enable their business phone numbers and fill out all relevant paperwork without having to go through a salesperson.

“Our business texting solution now provides companies with the ability to engage with consumers on their mobile devices using their familiar, branded phone numbers. From marketing to sales and customer support, we are seeing businesses of all sizes have meaningful text conversations with customers and prospects. This two-way conversation drives a deeper level of engagement that ultimately increases customer loyalty,” said Norman Happ, CEO of EZ Texting. “The EZ Texting text-to-landline solution, coupled with our iOS mobile app, was created in direct response to feedback from our clients who are looking to have one-to-one text conversations on customers’ preferred channel.”

The service increases employee productivity and efficiency while simultaneously enabling customers to get their questions answered faster. When customers can text a business at their own convenience and receive a quick response, they are happier with the business as a whole and more likely to be a repeat customer.

EZ Texting customers who have already implemented the text-to-landline service had the following revelations on the product that’s now available to the U.S. market:

“You wouldn’t believe how many text messages I have possibly missed over the years. I text-enabled my business line, and within hours I started receiving messages from existing and prospective customers.” – Rick Duvall of 600Amps Internet Services

“By text enabling our business phone numbers, we allow interested prospects to quickly text for more information on the properties we have available for lease. And it has certainly paid off: We’ve generated over a million dollars in deals.” – Brad McCoy of Lee & Associates

“I love EZ Texting’s ability to plug into our landline phone number so customers get used to texting and calling that number.” – Scott Randall of Thumbtack

As a perfect companion to the new direct business text messaging feature, the free EZ Texting Messaging App for iOS helps mobile workforces maintain contact with consumers, connecting faster and more conveniently than ever before. By using the new iOS app, which offers real-time push notifications when text messages are received, businesses are alerted every time there is a new message. This gives them the freedom to keep personal phone numbers private while still having the convenience and flexibility to respond to messages immediately, even when they are out of the office.

Both two-way business text messaging and the new iOS app are currently available to all EZ Texting customers. New and existing customers can sign up and receive the first 90 days of unlimited one-to-one texting from a business line for free. After 90 days, businesses are eligible for discounted monthly and annual rates.

For more information on text-to-landline and the EZ Texting mobile application and overall product suite, please visit eztexting.com.

About EZ Texting:

Founded in 2004, EZ Texting has served over 160,000 customers and is the #1 SMS marketing software, setting the standard for business texting platforms. Our messaging solutions are featured as a top 20 Best Product for Marketers and allow businesses of all sizes to reach and engage their mobile audiences. Headquartered in Santa Monica, CA, and with offices in Austin and Kiev, EZ Texting is a SaaS company that delivers the fastest, easiest, and most reliable way to connect. Backed by Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital, Investor AB, and ROCA Partners, EZ Texting is continuously voted a Best Place to Work.

Text “TRY” to 858585 to see how it works.

