Eyekandy Bolsters Leadership Team with Appointment of New Chief Marketing Officer

LONDON & CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Eyekandy, the leading Augmented Reality (AR) Commerce provider announced today that Garrett Albanese has been appointed Chief Marketing Officer.





Garrett is a seasoned marketing professional who brings two decades of experience driving innovation for leading CPG, media and retail brands across digital and commerce channels. In his career, Garrett has led successful teams in navigating the complexities of marketing in a digitally led world. His approach of simplifying complex stories has been paramount to delivering business outcomes.

As AR continues to become an integral part of the shopper journey, Eyekandy is focused on driving global growth in an industry that is forecasted to reach $340.1 Billion by 2028. With the acceleration of enhanced ecommerce capabilities for many retailers in a short span of time, AR brings forth unlimited potential as a discovery channel to integrate digital and physical shopping experiences for everyone, everywhere and everyplace.

“Eyekandy is well on track to change how the world shops with augmented reality following a successful year of developing cutting edge AR experiences with high-profile brands and retailers that include Fossil, Currys, Samsung, McAfee and HP. This hire to our leadership team will strengthen our commitment to AR Commerce innovation, growing our presence in key new markets and finding more ways to enhance the shopping experience with our technology solutions,” said Scott Lester, CEO of Eyekandy.

As this channel continues to heat up, Eyekandy is disrupting the space with a full suite of commerce first SaaS and creative solutions for online and in-store that will help marketers break new barriers in shopper connectivity and performance.

“I am thrilled to join such a dynamic leadership team and company who are fundamentally changing the way people shop and engage with their favourite brands. 2020 saw seismic shifts in consumer behavior, encouraging brands and retailer partners to adopt AR in more meaningful ways. I am excited to share the powerful stories that Eyekandy creates each day with our clients, as we find new ways to delight and engage the shopper,” said Garrett.

Prior to joining Eyekandy, Garrett served as SVP, Marketing for GroupM’s retail media agency Triad and held multiple leadership positions across media agencies like UM, OMD and digital publisher, POPSUGAR.

