Extreme Networks Partners with Colleges and Universities Worldwide to Inspire the Next Generation of Technologists

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Extreme Networks , Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a cloud-driven networking company, today announced it is partnering with colleges and universities around the world to deliver Extreme Academy, an academic curriculum designed to educate aspiring IT professionals on networking, security, and cloud fundamentals, as well as machine learning and artificial intelligence. Students who complete the courses can earn an Extreme Networks Associate level qualification, giving them a head start in the high-growth technology industry and arming them with real-world skillsets to drive digital transformation in the jobs of tomorrow.

Key Facts

Extreme Academy offers flexible lesson plans that can be integrated with existing curriculums or taught alongside current studies. There are multiple courses to choose from to tailor education to suit both students and faculty, all of which are available either through virtual classrooms or in-classroom delivery. No previous networking experience is required to take Extreme Academy coursework.

In addition to teaching resources and state-of-the-art lab equipment, partnering schools gain a diverse training portfolio and new fuel for recruitment. Extreme is continually developing the curriculum, ensuring students are prepared with the most up-to-date knowledge. Students earn key accreditations and certifications upon course completion, helping them stand out as they apply for jobs post-graduation.

Colleges and universities can get started with Extreme Academy at no cost. For more information and to sign-up, visit our Extreme Academy program page.

Extreme’s networking solutions are deployed in more than 17,000 schools and 4,500 campuses worldwide, enabling emerging styles of technology-driven teaching including online testing, virtual and augmented reality, robotics, and flipped classroom. Extreme’s forward-looking education customers also leverage Extreme to deliver stadium connectivity and digital fan experience, as well as competitive esports programs.

Executive Perspectives

Walter Iwanenko, Ph.D., Vice President of Academic Affairs, Gannon University, Inc.

“Gannon University is thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with Extreme on the Extreme Academy. This partnership shares one overarching goal; educate and provide individuals with the relevant skills that employers both need and want. Our students will be the first in the country to graduate with industry specific certifications made possible by the Extreme Academy.”

Jim Bahm, President and CEO, Networking Technologies

“Extreme Academy is one of the best programs available for students who are pursuing a career in technology and prioritize career preparedness. Typically, there is a lack of alignment between the latest industry standards and what is taught in the classroom. With this type of curriculum, we’re going to have students who are ready to get into the industry and are able to jump in, feet first and be productive on day one. Extreme’s commitment to the future of the industry is just another reason why we’ve had a relationship for over 20 years.”

Azhar Iqbal, Director of IT, Barnsley College

“At Barnsley College, we pride ourselves on giving our students the best possible education and arming them with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in tomorrow’s job market. The addition of an Extreme Academy classroom in our new SciTech Centre will be transformational for our college and will take our long-standing partnership with Extreme Networks to the next level. Together, we will provide essential training for our students and successfully set them up for their future careers.”

Matt Widdowson, Sales Director, NETprotocol

“Technology has a fundamental role to play in ensuring students continue to learn, grow and lay the foundation for their future careers – especially during these uncertain times. Extreme Academy is yet another fantastic example of Extreme Networks enabling its partners to provide higher education organisations with the resources they need to offer the best possible learning experience to their students. As a partner, we are incredibly excited to start offering Extreme Academy to our clients.”

Dan Dulac, Vice President of Solutions Strategy, Extreme Networks

“Today’s students are facing an uncertain future, with graduates entering the workforce at a uniquely challenging time. Extreme is committed to reducing this challenge by investing in the technologists and innovators of the future. Through Extreme Academy, students receive more than just educational courses. The program offers students hands-on practical exercises, connections with technology professionals, and the opportunity to earn industry certifications — all of which will help them stand out from peers and position them well to jump into their careers.”

