Express Your Avatar Self in Zoom & Video with LoomieLive Pro

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Loom.ai is introducing new facial tracking and AR capabilities to its LoomieLive desktop app, which brings personalized talking avatars and 3D environments for Zoom and other popular video conferencing services. The new LoomieLive Pro version offers the privacy of voice with the presence of video.

“There’s been a massive growth in using video for communication – both synchronous video calls and asynchronous video recordings. But despite the massive growth, often people don’t want to be on camera,” says Mahesh Ramasubramanian, CEO/co-founder of Loom.ai. “Some are camera-shy, while others are fatigued, and many others simply don’t want their colleagues/classmates to see their ‘home office.’ And when we do want to be on camera, there are times that we want to choose how we are expressed. Perhaps you would like a quick makeover and appear with a different hairstyle or outfit. Or maybe your company prefers a consistent branded presence for all of their video tutorials. LoomieLive Pro can help.”

LoomieLive Pro presents three real-time tracking modes to bring talking avatars into a video call: Voice, Video and AR. The Voice mode analyzes the user’s audio and produces lip-syncing animation on the avatar’s lips. The Video mode tracks the user’s facial expressions from a webcam to animate the avatar’s full face and upper body movement. Both Voice and Video modes present the user with a variety of immersive 3D environment options. The AR mode superimposes the avatar face on the live video, allowing users to creatively combine real backgrounds with expressive avatars in social calls.

Another distinguishing component of LoomieLive Pro is the ability to create personalized avatars that have a distinct ‘Loomie’ style, which retains the user’s likeness while allowing extensive customizations and highly expressive facial emotions. Both avatar personalization and real-time facial and voice tracking are powered by Loom.ai’s proprietary AI deep learning algorithms.

LoomieLive Pro works as a virtual camera and appears in the video dropdown menus along with other webcams. With personalized avatars and advanced tracking modes, LoomieLive Pro enables desktop video users with the following key benefits:

Privacy : block out or replace the user with an animated avatar

: block out or replace the user with an animated avatar Expressivity : personalized avatars with rich customization options

: personalized avatars with rich customization options Equality : reduce socioeconomic disparity and bias with virtual environments

: reduce socioeconomic disparity and bias with virtual environments Reduce Zoom-fatigue: freedom to not always be “on camera”

The Beta version of LoomieLive Pro will remain entirely free for the rest of 2020. In addition, there is an enterprise-focused version. LoomieLive works on Windows 10, MacOS, and Windows for Arm, and is available for download here: http://www.loomielive.com

About Loom.ai

Founded in 2016, Loom.ai’s Academy Award-winning team has created the end-to-end real-time Loom.ai 3D avatar Platform for enterprise and developers to deploy 3D Loomie™ avatars into their video, voice and 3D applications and products. Loom.ai’s SDK’s have been integrated into more than 80 million Samsung phones and enterprise applications at Verizon Media, VMWare, Seattle’s Space Needle and others.

