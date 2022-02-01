Exploding Kittens Launches Zombie Kittens, A Card Game Where You Play Beyond The Grave

Hit Game Creator Introduces Player Resurrection, the Most Requested Feature, in New Standalone Game

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#explodingkittens—Exploding Kittens, the hit tabletop game creator, today announced its newest standalone expansion to the original Exploding Kittens game, Zombie Kittens, a card game where players explode, and then come back to life, and then maybe explode again. Following the launch of the Netflix-exclusive mobile game, this marks the seventh iteration of the game.





“One of the biggest pain points of the original Exploding Kittens games is, well, exploding because then you’re out and you have to watch your friends or family play on without you,” said Elan Lee, Co-Creator and CEO of Exploding Kittens. “Zombie Kittens solves that problem with player resurrection. Our community has been asking for this for a while, and now you can play Zombie Kittens either on its own or as an expansion pack.”

For the first time in any Exploding Kittens game, players who explode can be resurrected and return back to the game thanks to the new Zombie Kitten card. Great for adults and kids ages 7 and up, Zombie Kittens features new cards and new art from Matthew Inman, Creator of The Oatmeal. The game takes two to five minutes to learn and 15 minutes to play. Groups of two to five players can play together but when combined with the original Exploding Kittens deck, groups of up to nine people can play the game.

Due to the success of the flagship Exploding Kittens franchise, the company has sold over 20 million games worldwide and expanded its IP to Netflix in a first-of-its-kind deal, which includes Exploding Kittens – The Game, an exclusive version of the beloved mobile game available now, followed by an adult animated comedy series, titled Exploding Kittens, coming in 2023.

Zombie Kittens is available at Target, Target.com, and ExplodingKittens.com for $20.99 and will be available at Walmart and Walmart.com this August. For more information on how to play, please watch this video.

About Exploding Kittens



Exploding Kittens is a leading game and entertainment company with a mission to inspire people to connect, laugh, and play fun games in the physical world. After initially seeking to raise $10K through Kickstarter, the Exploding Kittens campaign raised $8.7M in 30 days from 219,000 backers. To date, Exploding Kittens is the #1 most-backed project in Kickstarter history and has sold over 20 million games.

Started by former Xbox game designer Elan Lee and The Oatmeal’s founder Matthew Inman, Exploding Kittens and its family of games seek to reshape traditional game night into an entertaining person-to-person experience. Today, there are nearly 30 games available for purchase plus an Exploding Kittens mobile app that is one of the top 30 premium games on both iOS, Android, and the Nintendo Switch console, as well as a free-to-play app, Kitty Letter.

