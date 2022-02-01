Exploding Kittens Announces Poetry For Neanderthals: Not Safe For Work Edition, An After-Hours Twist on the Company’s Fastest Growing Game

Company Expands Adult Game Night Library with Third NSFW Game

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#explodingkittens—Exploding Kittens, the hit tabletop game creator, today announced Poetry for Neanderthals: Not Safe for Work Edition, a word-guessing party game with an after-hours twist. As Exploding Kittens’ fastest growing franchise, the NSFW sequel forces players to only use single-syllable words to describe the complex, and sometimes inappropriate, terms, or get bopped with a 2-foot inflatable Slap Stick.





“Poetry for Neanderthals already makes the people you’re playing with hilarious, and now the Not Safe for Work edition will make game night with friends hysterically risque,” said Elan Lee, Co-Creator and CEO of Exploding Kittens. “Put your friends in the hot seat and see how wild the game gets when they describe one of the 800 new clues only using single-syllable words.”

With the goal to score the most points by correctly guessing words and phrases, the chosen Poet starts off the game with a Poetry Card and tries to get their teammates to say as many correct words as possible, using only words with one syllable within a 90-second time limit. When a teammate guesses correctly, that team is awarded points. Then, it’s the next team’s turn. If any rules are broken along the way, the Poet is bopped gently(ish) with the two-foot inflatable Slap Stick, and a point is lost and forfeited to the other team. The team with the most points wins!

Great for players ages 17 and up, Poetry for Neanderthals NSFW Edition includes hundreds of new clues, a two-foot inflatable Slap Stick, a sand timer, and two game boards. The game takes five minutes to learn, 15 minutes to play, and groups of two or more players can join the game. Fans of NSFW games can also play the NSFW version of Exploding Kittens or get the whole family laughing with the original version of Poetry for Neanderthals, all available in-store and online at most major retailers.

Poetry For Neanderthals NSFW is available at ExplodingKittens.com for $20.99 and will be available at Target and Target.com in the following months. To learn more about the game, please watch this video.

About Exploding Kittens

Exploding Kittens is a leading game and entertainment company with a mission to inspire people to connect, laugh, and play fun games in the physical world. After initially seeking to raise $10K through Kickstarter, the Exploding Kittens campaign raised $8.7M in 30 days from 219,000 backers. To date, Exploding Kittens is the #1 most-backed project in Kickstarter history and has sold over 18 million games.

Started by former Xbox game designer Elan Lee and The Oatmeal’s founder Matthew Inman, Exploding Kittens and its family of games seek to reshape traditional game night into an entertaining person-to-person experience. Today, there are nearly 30 games available for purchase as well as an Exploding Kittens mobile app that is one of the top 30 premium games on both iOS, Android, and the Nintendo Switch console, as well as a free-to-play app, Kitty Letter.

