Expel Appoints Former NHL CISO Greg Notch to Top Security Post

HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Expel, the managed detection and response (MDR) provider that aims to make great security accessible, today announced the addition of Greg Notch to the company’s leadership team as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO).

Most recently, Notch led cybersecurity operations at the National Hockey League (NHL). As Expel’s CISO, Notch will be responsible for ensuring the security of Expel’s systems, as well as keeping customers educated on the threat landscape and latest techniques for mitigating risk in their environments.

“Expel has an extraordinary track record of being a great security partner for their customers, and their intentional and open approach to cybersecurity and employee culture ensure this continues as the company grows,” said Greg Notch. “Despite challenges presented by the pandemic and an unprecedented number of cyber attacks over the past few years, I’ve watched as Expel scaled to exceed expectations for its customers and partners — a testament to the incredible team they’ve assembled. I’m going to have a blast working with this talented yet fun, irreverent crew.”

Notch brings over 20 years of experience in technology and information security, helping companies large and small through all three dot-com booms — building high-performing engineering teams, and improving their technology, process, and security.

“We’re thrilled to have Greg join our executive leadership team,” said Dave Merkel, CEO of Expel. “He’s been at the helm of major information security programs, leading strategy and transformation for startups and major corporations alike. Greg’s years of experience with the NHL and beyond make him an excellent candidate to shepherd us into this period of continued growth and excitement at Expel.”

In his previous role, Notch spent 15 years as the CISO and Senior Vice President of Technology at the NHL. In addition to establishing their information security program, he led the league’s technology strategy, digital transformation, and cloud initiatives.

Prior to the NHL, Notch worked on infrastructure, security, and software systems for Apple, Yahoo Search, eMusic, and several other New York based technology startups.

The announcement comes on the heels of strategic appointments to the Expel C-level team in January when Kelly Fiedler joined as CMO, and Jennifer Lawrence joined as CRO.

About Expel

Expel is a managed detection and response (MDR) provider whose vision is to make great security accessible. The company offers 24×7 security monitoring and response for cloud, hybrid and on-premises environments. Expel uses the security signals customers already have so organizations can get more value from their existing security investments. And Expel connects to customer tech remotely through APIs, not agents, so its security operations center (SOC) can start monitoring a customer’s environment in a matter of hours, letting their internal teams get back to focusing on the most strategic security priorities that are unique to their business. For more information, visit our website, check out our blog, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Editor’s note: The following buzzwords were banned from this press release in no particular order: autonomous, military-grade intelligence, elite, artificial intelligence, leveraging, powerful, robust, changing threat landscape, end-to-end, actionable, real-time, machine learning, state-of-the-art, best-of-breed, continuous and purpose-built.

