ExOne Launches New Scout App to Monitor Industrial 3D Printers

ExOne Scout is now available in app stores for use with production sand and metal 3D printers

The new machine-monitoring app is enabled by Siemens MindSphere IoT operating system

Scout is a key step in ExOne’s strategy to surround its printers with a complete digital workflow

NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#3Dprinting–The ExOne Company (Nasdaq: XONE), the global leader in industrial sand and metal 3D printers using binder jetting technology, today announced the launch of ExOne Scout, a secure Industry 4.0 app that provides real-time machine monitoring and analysis of production 3D printers on a wide range of digital devices, including smart phones and watches.





Now available for download in the Apple App Store and on Google Play, the Scout app is part of a feature-rich web-based program that can now deliver push notifications to smart devices about job status, printhead speed, fluid levels, temperature, humidity and other actionable manufacturing data.

Scout is currently designed for use with two ExOne production 3D printers enabled by Siemens MindSphere, an Internet-of-Things operating system with multilayered security:

the S-Max Pro sand 3D printer, which is used for the production of sand molds and cores for metalcasting parts in the aerospace, automotive, agricultural, defense, and other industries.

the new X1 160Pro metal 3D printer, which is currently in production and is slated to begin shipping to industrial customers by year-end.

Users will now be able to connect these MindSphere-powered 3D printers to Scout in order to simplify machine monitoring, receive real-time insights and benefit from enhanced quality assurance and analysis.

“ExOne Scout is an important step forward as we work to deliver on our vision for smart and sustainable 3D printing technology at production volumes,” said John Hartner, ExOne CEO. “We plan to surround our high-speed binder jet 3D printers with a complete end-to-end digital workflow in the future. While our 3D printers remain the centerpiece, we’re looking to streamline the entire sequence of digital manufacturing around our systems with automation, software and remote monitoring and controls. ExOne Scout is a step toward delivering a complete digital manufacturing package.”

Future Sout releases are slated to enable layer monitoring and analysis by camera, as well as other artificial intelligence and analysis features. Learn more at www.exone.com/accessories

ExOne is the pioneer and global leader in binder jet 3D printing technology. Since 1995, we’ve been on a mission to deliver powerful 3D printers that solve the toughest problems and enable world-changing innovations. Our 3D printing systems quickly transform powder materials — including metals, ceramics, composites and sand — into precision parts, metalcasting molds and cores, and innovative tooling solutions. Industrial customers use our technology to save time and money, reduce waste, improve their manufacturing flexibility, and deliver designs and products that were once impossible. As home to the world’s leading team of binder jetting experts, ExOne also provides specialized 3D printing services, including on-demand production of mission-critical parts, as well as engineering and design consulting. Learn more about ExOne at www.exone.com or on Twitter at @ExOneCo. We invite you to join with us to #MakeMetalGreen™.

