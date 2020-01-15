Exclusive Hyatt and Headspace Collaboration to Bring Mindfulness and Meditation to Employees and Guests Around the World

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#feelfuelfunction—Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) and Headspace, a leader in mindfulness and meditation with nearly 60 million users in 190 countries, today announced a new global wellbeing collaboration between Hyatt and Headspace that will bring mindfulness exercises, guided meditations and sleep content to millions of employees, corporate customers and guests. This exclusive collaboration is set to launch at Hyatt-branded hotels around the world in the coming months.

The alliance with Headspace builds on Hyatt’s holistic wellbeing strategy, which focuses on positively impacting how employees, corporate customers and guests feel, fuel and function – Hyatt’s three landmarks of wellbeing – at work and in life. This collaboration uniquely positions Hyatt to better care for its employees’ and guests’ wellbeing with a meaningful variety of mindfulness experiences:

Employees will be offered access to a complimentary subscription to Headspace as a means of supporting them on their own mental health and wellbeing journeys.

will be offered access to a complimentary subscription to Headspace as a means of supporting them on their own mental health and wellbeing journeys. Corporate customers have emphasized the importance of integrating wellness into meetings, and this new collaboration will give planners the option to infuse Headspace content and experiences into meetings packages. Additionally, Headspace content will power Hyatt’s new meditation experience for meeting and conference attendees, which is expected to launch later this year.

have emphasized the importance of integrating wellness into meetings, and this new collaboration will give planners the option to infuse Headspace content and experiences into meetings packages. Additionally, Headspace content will power Hyatt’s new meditation experience for meeting and conference attendees, which is expected to launch later this year. Guests will receive complimentary access to Headspace via in-room content, including short meditations for those with busy schedules, soothing sounds for a restful night’s sleep, expert guidance from former monk and Headspace co-founder Andy Puddicombe, and more.

will receive complimentary access to Headspace via in-room content, including short meditations for those with busy schedules, soothing sounds for a restful night’s sleep, expert guidance from former monk and Headspace co-founder Andy Puddicombe, and more. World of Hyatt members can receive exclusive Headspace member offers and will have access to meditation and mindfulness content during their stay via the World of Hyatt app.

“Wellbeing is a true realization of Hyatt’s purpose – we care for people so they can be their best,” said Mark Vondrasek, chief commercial officer, Hyatt Hotels Corporation. “By teaming up with industry leaders like Headspace, we are better positioned to care for our guests and employees and help them prioritize their own wellbeing both during and in between stays at Hyatt hotels around the world.”

“Our mission at Headspace is to improve the health and happiness of the world, and we’re thrilled to collaborate with Hyatt to make mindfulness more accessible to people wherever their travels may take them,” said Puddicombe. “Traveling can often take you out of your routine – so it’s important to take the time to pause, be present and take care of yourself. We’re excited to partner with Hyatt in this shared mission to incorporate wellbeing into the day-to-day experiences of Hyatt team members and guests everywhere.”

Starting with the 2017 acquisitions of the Miraval and Exhale brands that joined Hyatt’s existing portfolio of more than 220 spa and wellness locations, Hyatt continues to execute on its holistic commitment to wellbeing by broadening unique wellness-centered offerings beyond traditional hotel experiences, while providing more value for World of Hyatt members. For more information on Hyatt’s commitment to wellbeing, please visit about.hyatt.com/en/wellbeing.

The term “Hyatt” is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

About Headspace

Headspace was created with one mission in mind: to improve the health and happiness of the world. Reaching nearly 60 million users in 190 countries, Headspace was one of the first meditation apps in the world and remains a leader in mindfulness and mental training. Headspace is committed to advancing the field of mindfulness through clinically-validated research, having one of the largest research pipelines of any digital health and wellness company. Headspace operates a B2B business (Headspace for Work) to offer its mindfulness products and services to more than 500 companies, such as Adobe, GE, and Unilever, to help them build healthier, more productive cultures, and higher performing organizations. Headspace partners with many of the world’s most-recognizable brands, including Apple, Amazon, and more. Headspace also partners with brands like Nike, NBA, and the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team to offer sport and movement content. In 2018, Headspace launched Headspace Health, a digital health subsidiary pioneering new ways to incorporate the Headspace mindfulness experience into digital medicine. Headspace was selected for five Webby Awards in the health and fitness categories between 2018 and 2019. Headspace was also the winner of the Samsung Best of Galaxy Store Award 2019 for Best App To Relax With. For more information please visit us at www.headspace.com, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 20 premier brands. As of September 30, 2019, the Company’s portfolio included more than 875 properties in over 60 countries across six continents. The Company’s purpose to care for people so they can be their best informs its business decisions and growth strategy and is intended to attract and retain top employees, build relationships with guests and create value for shareholders. The Company’s subsidiaries develop, own, operate, manage, franchise, license or provide services to hotels, resorts, branded residences, vacation ownership properties, and fitness and spa locations, including under the Park Hyatt®, Miraval®, Grand Hyatt®, Alila®, Andaz®, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Ziva™, Hyatt Zilara™, Thompson Hotels®, Hyatt Centric®, Caption by Hyatt, Joie de Vivre®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Place®, tommie™, Hyatt Residence Club® and Exhale® brand names, and operates the World of Hyatt® loyalty program that provides distinct benefits and exclusive experiences to its valued members. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “may,” “could,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “seek,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “likely,” “will,” “would” and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable when made, are inherently uncertain, and are subject to numerous assumptions and uncertainties, many of which are outside of Hyatt’s or Headspace’s control, which could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements made in this press release are made only as of the date of their initial publication and neither party undertakes an obligation to publicly update any of these forward looking statements as actual events unfold, except to the extent required by applicable law. If one or more forward-looking statements is updated, no inference should be drawn that any additional updates will be made with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

