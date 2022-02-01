Excel Group Announces Purchase of the Hampton Inn & Suites Yonkers, Yonkers, New York

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Arlington, VA – based real estate investment firm Excel Group recently completed the acquisition of the 150-key Hampton Inn & Suites Yonkers, NY, located 17 miles away from New York City. The asset benefits from a strategic location in the center of a mixed-use complex that includes two major hospitals, medical offices, corporate offices, industrial manufacturing, and retail outlets. The local market has seen significant demand growth over the past 5 years including the development of Lions Gate film studios, which will bring ~1 Million square feet of studio and office space to Yonkers in 2023 (largest TV production studio in the Northeast).

“We are very excited to add another hotel in Westchester County. The local market fits our investment criteria as we search for assets with diverse and stable demand drivers,” remarked founder Shoham Amin. The hotel benefits from a diversified market with material demand driven from healthcare, sports, education, film production, and corporate.

For more information, please contact [email protected]

ABOUT EXCEL: Excel Group is a Washington, DC-based real estate private equity firm that owns and develops hotels across the US. Since 2011 Excel Group has acquired 45 assets, totaling 5,632 rooms.

