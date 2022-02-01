Evolve Technology Named US Distributor of Pro AV Mechanical Solutions from EXACT

Tobias Schwirten (left), Tyler Mayne (right)





Evolve Technology announced that it has become the US distributor of mechanical solutions from EXACT solutions GmbH. EXACT is a German manufacturer of mechanical and other special solutions for professional AV.

EXACT’s mechanical solutions are designed for LEDs, projectors and displays used in fixed installations and the rental and staging market. They include universal LED ground support and hanging solutions, the EVO FRAME series, cages for rigging a variety of projectors, the EVO-LINK series to easily mount the rigging frame to a truss and other accessories for projector frames.

“EXACT solutions has some really great, innovative products that we are happy to introduce to our customers,” says Evolve Technology President, Tyler Mayne. “The fact that most EXACT engineers have a strong AV background is evident in their designs, where they consider how a product behaves during operation, what is relevant for its installation and dismantling, and what challenges might occur. We’re sure that our customers will enjoy these well thought‐out, easy-to-use products made in Germany and with a strong focus on safety.”

Tobias Schwirten, CEO of EXACT solutions, declares that, “We are so proud to have Evolve Technology as our distributor. Their attention to detail and the level of quality they offer to their customers make them a perfect partner for us. We share Evolve’s values and admire their commitment to good service and continuous training. I strongly believe that together we will be able to provide outstanding solutions, both standard and customized, to the US market.”