Evolve Technology Launches Immerse to Develop xR, Immersive and Interactive Solutions

Orlando-based Evolve Technology, which partners with clients to provide an extensive range of customized video rental, sales and training solutions, has launched Immerse to develop immersive technology solutions and services for systems integrators, production companies and consultants.

“It’s been apparent that immersive technologies were coming; a lot of clients had been talking about immersive solutions this year. Then COVID-19 hit and accelerated the conversation,” says Evolve CEO Tyler Mayne. “We realized that live events would be the last business segment to come back after the pandemic, so that got us thinking about how to provide immersive solutions to this sector through a new sub-brand of Evolve called Immerse.”

With Immerse, Evolve leverages its expertise, high-end equipment roster and creative partnerships to develop, package and sell products and services to customers seeking immersive solutions for their clients in business, sports, entertainment, film production, museums and more.

Immerse will offer turnkey xR stage solutions for augmented and extended reality experiences, immersive environments featuring LED and projection technologies, and Interactive technologies such as Notch, a real-time interactive video effects software platform and object tracking to augment content.

Manufacturers whose high-end equipment will comprise Immerse solutions include Barco and Panasonic for projectors; Absen and other high end LED walls with NovaStar and Brompton processing; Barco, Analog Way and AJA for video processing; disguise, AVStumpfl and Analog Way for media servers; Panasonic for cameras and camera switching; and BlackTrax for camera and object tracking.

Brian Macauto, Director of Facilities for Evolve CX, the company’s soon-to-be launched customer experience center in downtown Atlanta, and Director of Business Development, will head up Immerse. An industry veteran who worked for disguise before joining Evolve four months ago, Macauto has an expert knowledge of the technology components involved in creating immersive experiences.

“We’re really excited to have Brian on our team. He brings a lot of fire and energy to Immerse,” says Mayne. “Brian understands the technology and what we want to provide to customers, which is critical to the success of the Immerse concept.”

“The industry is changing quickly, and Immerse removes all the risk associated with new, high-tech solutions by offering a unique turnkey approach,” says Macauto. “Evolve Technology has already been in the forefront of cutting edge technology, pioneering the shift to laser projection and offering expertise on end-to-end 4k and HDR workflows. Now Immerse takes us a step farther with xR stages, immersive environments and innovative interactive tools.”

Immerse is building out xR stages, which may be rented by production companies, on the premises of two creative partners: Meptik in Atlanta and Xite Labs in Los Angeles. “We will install xR stages at both locations and let Meptik and Xite develop amazing content and concepts,” says Mayne.

In addition, Immerse will offer an xR solution powered by disguise xR technology. It will include processing, tracking, calibration and LED display technology along with all necessary video equipment in a turnkey system with commissioning, training and support provided.

“COVID-19 aside, the future of production is digital with LED walls and xR stages,” observes Mayne. “We believe wholeheartedly in the concept for the long term with production becoming more efficient and more cost effective.”

Mayne points out that, “Immerse is in a unique position with an approach that takes the best tools and fits them together to deliver solutions that are as turnkey and as seamless as possible. We want to equip customers with the tools and expertise they need to survive now and thrive in the future.

“I’ve never been more excited about what we’re doing and the prospects of Immerse to grow and succeed as we move out of the current crisis.”