Evolution Digital’s EVO1840AP Wi-Fi 6E Access Point Now OpenSync Certified

Evolution Digital’s EVO1840AP is the first third-party OpenSync® integrated 6E access point to achieve certification for both Plume’s HomePass® and WorkPass® services suites

CENTENNIAL, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Evolution Digital, a leading provider of a broad portfolio of integrated video products and whole-home broadband and wireless offerings, today announces that its EVO1840AP Wi-Fi 6E access point has received OpenSync certification to enable Plume’s next-generation managed Wi-Fi services. EVO1840AP is the first third-party 6E dual-operational router and mesh beacon to receive certification to enable both HomePass and WorkPass services.





By combining the OpenSync framework, Plume’s services and Evolution Digital’s Wi-Fi 6 and 6E consumer premises equipment (CPE), Internet Service Providers (ISPs) can launch and manage cloud services rapidly and at massive scale. Bringing longevity to existing CAPEX investments, OpenSync-powered CPE from multiple suppliers––including gateways, routers and mesh beacons or extenders––can coexist on the same home network, irrespective of Wi-Fi generation, with plug and play simplicity.

“We are thrilled to pave the way globally for 6E technology that offers the full depth and breadth of Plume’s premium software tools,” said Emily O’Donnell, Evolution Digital’s Director Product and Communications. “Customer demand for Wi-Fi 6E is driving innovation, and Evolution Digital is proud to announce our first-to-market 6E device with HomePass and WorkPass. In collaborating with Plume®, we provide ISPs with the highest quality future proof solutions that increase customer satisfaction and stickiness, while reducing churn.”

“We are delighted to further expand the portfolio of available OpenSync-certified CPEs,” said Liem Vo, Chief OpenSync Officer. “Evolution Digital continues to provide innovative hardware, that when teamed with OpenSync and Plume’s cloud services, create a highly scalable and dynamic platform for service providers to support the changing needs of the modern consumer.”

Delivering best-in-class smart home Wi-Fi services

Evolution Digital’s Wi-Fi equipment integrated with OpenSync enables device management via Plume’s Haystack® back-end service that gives ISPs end-to-end visibility to in-home networks and connected devices to identify issues in real-time. Among Haystack features are Tier 1, 2 and 3 support tools that help agents provide proactive guidance and accurate troubleshooting, data-driven dashboards which can be leveraged to make informed business decisions, and API integrations to seamlessly connect with existing OSS and BSS. Plume’s Harvest® service provides ISPs with data-driven insights and business intelligence to drive growth using advanced network analytics and campaign automation tools.

Newly announced in February 2023, Uprise® offers a readily deployable, cost-effective solution for Multi-Dwelling Unit customers including tenant lifecycle management, Wi-Fi optimization and property-wide SSID management.

Plume’s HomePass and WorkPass mobile applications, available on both iOS® and Android™ smart phones, can be branded to the ISP’s name, and put consumers in control of personalizing and managing Wi-Fi settings such as network name and password, parental controls, guest network access and security settings such as ad blocking IoT security. HomePass’ adaptive Wi-Fi intelligently monitors, adjusts and optimizes Wi-Fi networks to deliver Internet services at optimal performance to every device. The app also offers AI-powered cyber-security, which detects and blocks potential security threats, customizes content access and eliminates unwanted ads.

Evolution Digital’s Wi-Fi devices are pre-integrated with OpenSync and provide immediate access to Plume’s operator and consumer services suites. Evolution Digital is in-process for OpenSync integration on more whole-home Wi-Fi 6E and 7 devices. For more information on Evolution Digital’s broadband offerings, please visit www.evolutiondigital.com/plume-routers-access-points/.

About Evolution Digital

Evolution Digital L.L.C. is a leading provider of a broad portfolio of integrated video products and whole-home Wi-Fi offerings for the global industry. Our customers include service providers and their subscribers who use our products daily to enhance their lives. We take an aggressive approach to product innovation to embrace new technologies and ever-evolving connected lifestyles that require high-performance, reliable and user-friendly solutions. Visit www.evolutiondigital.com.

About OpenSync

OpenSync is the only open-source software-defined networking framework to reliably and dynamically deliver and modify programmable services at scale from a cloud control plane. Today, OpenSync connects over 2.5 billion devices. Harmonized with SDKs such as RDK-B and OpenWRT—and broadly deployed by leading global CSPs and device makers—the framework is critical to residential and small business Wi-Fi and IP-delivered services. Chipset suppliers, device makers, system integrators, internet service providers and operators can benefit from OpenSync’s open, interoperable and multi-vendor interfaces that help deliver and modify services quickly, scalably and reliably from the cloud.

For more information, visit www.opensync.io.

Follow OpenSync on LinkedIn.

About Plume

Plume® is the creator of the world’s first SaaS Experience Platform for Communications Service Providers (CSPs) and their subscribers, deployed in more than 49 million locations globally. As the only open and hardware-independent, cloud-controlled solution, Plume enables the rapid delivery of new services for smart homes, MDUs, small businesses and beyond at massive scale. On the front end, Plume delivers self-optimizing, adaptive Wi-Fi, cyber-security, access and parental controls, and more. CSPs get robust data- and AI-driven back-end applications for unprecedented visibility, insights, support, operations and marketing. Plume leverages OpenSync®, an open-source framework that comes pre-integrated and supported on the leading silicon, CPE and platform SDKs.

Visit plume.com, plume.com/homepass, plume.com/workpass, plume.com/uprise and opensync.io.

Follow Plume on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Plume, OpenSync, HomePass, WorkPass, Uprise, Haystack and Harvest are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Plume Design, Inc.

