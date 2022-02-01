Evertz Shows Flexible Option For Remote And Live Productions at IBC 2022

A comprehensive suite of innovative tools that are designed to simplify remote productions and content transport will be on show from Evertz at IBC 2022.

Creating content and stories from live events has typically been limited by the network connectivity and reach. Evertz is showing products on stand 1.F76 in Hall 1 that are designed to help broadcasters create and deliver meaningful content from anywhere and across any network.

A cornerstone of the Evertz remote production and transport solution is the SCORPION Flexible Media Processing Platform, which allows for a high degree of flexibility in today’s broadcast environments. SCORPION offers an extensive range of media processing and conversion, complemented by a series of discrete signal support and optical transport. The SCORPION is medium agnostic, supporting simultaneous baseband, dark fiber, and IP transport. SCORPION is able to move media with uncompressed formats (ST 2110 and ST2022-6) or by leveraging compression codecs (JPEG 2000, JPEG XS and HEVC). This allows for the platform to adapt to network type and bandwidth availability, while deploying protection and retransmission technologies where needed to mitigate network impairments.

For remote production, SCORPION provides customers with additional flexibility from their SCORPION platform with the MIO-BLADE-Z21 FPGA-based compute module that runs a catalogue of software services (as apps), defined by the end user. These software apps range from video/audio processing to UHD/3G/HD/SD up/down/cross conversion. The MIO-XPS module adds powerful encode/decode for signals over the public internet. These modules join an impressive catalogue of SFPs and Miniature input and output modules (MIOs) that SCORPION leverages for diverse signal routing and conversion – and now streaming.

Another key component of the Evertz remote an live production tool kit is the XPS Live 4K/UHD/3G/HD Video Encoder & Decoder Series, a real-time video streaming platform that is designed for mission-critical applications. Available in a variety of form factors, this software-defined next-generation UHD live encoder platform can be used for encoding/decoding over IP networks and is ideal for live or cloud-based applications where security, high quality and low-latency are essential. Supporting SRT, RIST, Zixi and other transport protocols, XPS Series gives broadcasters access to reliable, low-latency encoding over public networks, low-latency remote monitoring of broadcast facilities, and on-ramp/contribution encoder facilities for cloud production or playout hosted by public cloud providers.

In recent months Evertz has added 5G capability to XPS (MAA10G-TRXS-5G), making the product even more versatile, particularly for those who need to deliver remote contributions from places where IP connections are either unreliable or unavailable. It also supports the latest patent-pending iTrak technology for multi camera synchronization from multiple locations, and is fully integrated with Reflektor, Evertz’ Software as a Service (SaaS) audio/video distribution tool that transcodes and duplicates video codecs to provide easy delivery to the Cloud.

For more information on the Evertz Remote and Live Production product range, please visit stand 1.F76 in Hall 1 at IBC or visit www.evertz.com

About Evertz Technologies Ltd.

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX:ET) designs, manufactures and markets video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television, telecommunications and new-media industries. The Company’s solutions are used by content creators, broadcasters, specialty channels and television service providers to support their increasingly complex multi-channel digital, high & ultra-high definition television (“HDTV” & “UHD”) and next generation high bandwidth low latency IP network environments and by telecommunications and new-media companies. Evertz products allow customers to generate additional revenue while reducing costs through efficient signal routing, distribution, monitoring and management of content, as well as the automation and orchestration of more streamlined and agile workflow processes on-premise and in the “Cloud”. For more information, please visit www.evertz.com

