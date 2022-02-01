Evertz Shows End-To-End Solutions For Managing SDI and IP Signals

At IBC 2022, Evertz will be showing IP-based end-to-end solutions around its Software Defined Video Networking (SDVN) portfolio, which has been installed in over 500 broadcast facilities worldwide.

For large IP deployments, Evertz will be highlighting its award-winning MAGNUM-OS orchestration, control and analytics system that is designed to simplify workflows, reduce operational costs and increase efficiency. Ideally suited to Outside Broadcast (OB) trucks, remote and large-scale broadcast facilities and facilities with multiple locations, this powerful system’s bandwidth management ensures that large volumes of SMPTE ST 2110 signals, including critical PTP signals, can be moved and managed to and from devices spread across facilities, or multiple facilities, using 25/50/100/400 GbE network connection, without compromise.

With the industry migrating towards an IP-centric facility, the Evertz SDVN portfolio allows content providers to seamlessly transition from SDI to IP by offering a flexible, format agnostic and scalable infrastructure for SD, HD, 3G, and Ultra HD (4K and 8K) video. As the power behind Evertz SDVN, MAGNUM-OS centralizes control and provides a robust system to meet even the most demanding user needs. By unifying the control of IP switch fabrics, routers, management of multi-viewers and the configuration of processing resources with core functionality such as tally, scheduling and user surface configuration, MAGNUM-OS presents users with services to connect instead of individual devices. This approach simplifies the building of workflows and control points.

“MAGNUM-OS makes discovery and management of Evertz or third-party devices seamless, giving full control over complex workflows and providing comprehensive real-time analysis of all devices and signal flows within an IP network,” says Fernando Solanes, Director of Solutions Engineering for Evertz. “The system, which fully supports NMOS specifications, is scalable and flexible enough to support thousands of edge devices/links, and hundreds of thousands of video, audio, and data flows. It is also very easy to operate using our VUE control interface that can be accessed via a desk top panel or a web-based interface accessible from anywhere.”

The monitoring and analytics are equally as important as managing and controlling devices in today’s facility, and with this in mind Evertz offers MAGNUM-NMS and MAGNUM-ANALYTICS modules. These allow MAGNUM-OS to provide comprehensive integration with Evertz monitoring and data analytics technologies, giving users full visibility to all aspects of their system. Operators and support engineers use real-time dashboards to have an overall view of what is happening in the facility or cloud. MAGNUM-OS consolidates data from multiple devices to show real time flows of video and audio within the facility or across facilities.

The architecture of MAGNUM-OS allows broadcasters to connect facilities, resources, and devices together within a city, country or globally. MAGNUM-OS also supports hybrid workflows where devices or resources are located on premise or in cloud (public or private). MAGNUM-OS manages devices and flows within public cloud infrastructure (including AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud) and between cloud and broadcast facilities.

Another key component of Evertz’ IP infrastructure is versatile and reliable core switching. MAGNUM-OS fully supports the next generation Evertz NATX-32/64-100G switch fabric that has been specifically developed for high capacity and low latency data routing, with support for real-time network address translations. Operating as an expansion to Evertz’ lineup of EXE routing platforms, the single rack NAT-X unit merges traditional networking with SDN networking to offer the power of IP with the simplicity of SDI. With built-in boundary clock support, Layer 3 functionality, and 256 ports of 25GbE, NAT-X can dynamically configure and translate more than 32,000 unicast and multicast signals in real-time. Its IP fabric seamlessly integrates into 10/25/100GbE ST 2110 infrastructure to deliver highly reliable video and audio routing.

Consistency, simplicity and scalability are the key benefits MAGNUM-OS orchestration brings as it gives content providers full control of complex workflows using high bandwidth broadcast video, audio and data signals. The system recognizes new signal entry points, immediately discovers the multicast space and communicates it to NAT-X to conduct the translation in real-time to stitch a full NAT flow from end-to-end. NAT-X is also ideal for remote deployments where multicasts addresses can be pre-configured without knowing the address of the endpoints prior to arriving on site. Unlike other “off the shelf” network appliances that require extensive IT knowledge and programming experience, NAT-X is a plug-and-play 25/100GbE switch fabric, customized to work seamlessly within a broadcast environment.

