Evertz Puts RF Solutions Under The Spotlight at NAB 2022

In conjunction with its subsidiaries Quintech and ATCi, Evertz will introduce groundbreaking new products and features; bringing substantial benefits to their customers and the SATCOM ground segment industry.

Innovative technologies that fulfil the current and future needs of the RF Satcom industry will be on show at the Evertz booth (N5907) at NAB 2022.

In conjunction with its subsidiaries Quintech and ATCi, Evertz is unveiling exciting new additions to its portfolio of industry-leading RF solutions. These solutions cover all areas of advanced satellite and terrestrial telecommunications and serve mission-critical applications around the world. Specific applications span from RF over Fiber transport, RF distribution and routing, RF Receivers and monitoring, as well as antenna and teleport services.

Evertz and Quintech will be highlighting the result of a fully collaborative project – their new large-scale XQRF-512 routing platform. Double the density of the XPRF-XL, this RF router presents operators with flexible configurations from 16×16 up to 256×256, 160×352, 320×192, and more in a compact 14RU form-factor. Designed with a hot-swappable and modular architecture, the XQRF presents the industry’s best-performing and most reliable RF router matrix.

Evertz is also showing their new XRU4 RF Router that provides simultaneous combining (Fan-In) and distributing (Fan-Out) functionalities on the same router. This allows operators to centralize their Uplinks and Downlinks, resulting in improved operational efficiencies, while reducing rack space. The XRU4 offers a modular architecture and flexible configurations starting from 8×8 up to 64×64 in a mere 4RU chassis.

In the RF over Fiber segment, Evertz is showing its updated 2400ODU outdoor transmission platform that is renowned for its wide temperature range, lightning surge protectors, reliability, and performance. The density of this platform has recently been doubled and offers exciting new features such as fiber multiplexing, 10MHz RFoF modules, and bias tees for 10MHz and 13/18Vdc + 22kHz tone injection. With up to eight RF over Fiber transmit or receive modules housed inside the rugged enclosure, the 2400ODU now offers even more flexibility and cost savings for operators who need to transport RF signals from their antennas over fiber to their data center.

For RF Monitoring, Evertz is showing the 7881SA – a next-generation spectrum analyzer that offers advanced remote monitoring capabilities in a high-density and modular form factor. This highly flexible and future-proof solution has a wide frequency range of 5 MHz-6,500MHz and delivers a wealth of advanced features including a built-in constellation and waterfall display, carrier monitoring for up to 100 carriers, the ability to record/play back traces, and more. The 7881SA also offers HTML5 support for compatibility with Android and IOS devices.

For customers requiring the latest satellite receiving technology, Evertz is highlighting its new 7882IRDA-S2X-10GE2 series IRD. With DVB-S2X and HEVC support for SD/HD/3G signals up to 4:2:2 10-bit and HDR, this IRD offers higher efficiencies, bitrate reduction and increased content quality without affecting the number of services. This new generation integrated receiver/decoder (IRD) can handle many different input and output formats, making it a versatile Swiss Army Knife-style tool for all types of environments – from traditional satellite distribution through to satellite/IP hybrid environments. New features include SMPTE ST 2110 output as well as RIST and SRT input, allowing operators to receive feeds from a Cloud distribution network over main and backup IP ports.

Evertz completes its line-up of RF receiver technology with the 7880DM–ATSC, a hardware–based platform for demodulating digital terrestrial ATSC signals. The 7880DM-ATSC is capable of demodulating both ATSC 1.0 and 3.0 simultaneously, offering a perfect solution for operators looking for a seamless transition to ATSC 3.0. Each 7880DM–ATSC module is hardware equipped with 4x built–in demodulators, 4x RF inputs, 4x ASI ports (configurable as inputs or outputs) and one IP port.

Lastly, Evertz will be highlighting the world-class Teleport services offered by its subsidiary ATCi. Some services include custom playout and origination, full broadcast cloud applications, global cloud-based downlink services, media disaster recovery, archive and data storage, REMI production, linear and VOD streaming, and 5G transition support.

NAB will also give customers an opportunity to learn more about ATCi’s revolutionary Simulsat 7A, the most technologically advanced multibeam antenna on the market, which can simultaneously receive signals from up to 37 satellites within a 70° to 75° arc. Designed to cut costs and endure harsh environments, the Simulsat has no moving parts to service and gives users the ability to add additional feeds without having to purchase another antenna.

For more information on the Evertz range of RF products, please come to NAB booth N5907 or visit www.evertz.com.

About Evertz Technologies Ltd.

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX:ET) designs, manufactures and markets video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television, telecommunications and new-media industries. The Company’s solutions are used by content creators, broadcasters, specialty channels and television service providers to support their increasingly complex multi-channel digital, high & ultra-high definition television (“HDTV” & “UHD”) and next generation high bandwidth low latency IP network environments and by telecommunications and new-media companies. Evertz products allow customers to generate additional revenue while reducing costs through efficient signal routing, distribution, monitoring and management of content, as well as the automation and orchestration of more streamlined and agile workflow processes on-premise and in the “Cloud”. For more information, please visit www.evertz.com