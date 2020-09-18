Evertz Highlights The Latest Innovations For Remote And Live Productions at NAB 2022

At NAB 2022 in Las Vegas, Evertz will show a comprehensive suite of innovative tools that are designed to simplify remote and live productions, leaving broadcasters free to focus on telling greater stories that connect audiences with content in more meaningful ways.

With the remote production market expected to reach over 3bn USD by 2024*, there has never been a better time to embrace new technologies that enhance IP, Cloud-based and hybrid production workflows.

“As the industry leader in this area, we recognize that high quality, cost effective and data-driven storytelling will be a core driver for broadcasters over the coming months and years,” says Nima Malekmanesh, Director of Business Development – Live Media for Evertz. “The products we are showing at NAB 2022 cover all aspects of this market, giving broadcasters access to a versatile and powerful toolkit that will help them minimize costs and maximize resources as they produce and distribute live content.”

Among the products Evertz will highlight at NAB (Booth N5907) is its XPS Live 4K/UHD/3G/HD Video Encoder & Decoder Series, a real-time video streaming platform that is designed for mission-critical applications. Available in a variety of form factors, this software-defined next-generation UHD live encoder platform can be used for encoding/decoding over IP networks and is ideal for live or cloud-based applications where security, high quality and low-latency are essential. Supporting SRT, RIST, Zixi and othertransport protocols, XPS Series provides broadcasters access to reliable, low-latency encoding over public networks, low-latency remote monitoring of broadcast facilities, and on-ramp/contribution encoder facilities for cloud production or playout hosted by public cloud providers.

In recent months Evertz has added 5G capability to XPS (MAA10G-TRXS-5G), making the product even more versatile, particularly for those who need to deliver remote contributions from places where IP connections are either unreliable or unavailable.

The MIO-XPS module also adds a powerful new encode/decode tool to the SCORPION Smart Media Processing Platform – a staple of Evertz’ remote and live production solution. XPS-MIO joins an impressive catalogue of SFPs and Miniature input and output modules (MIOs) SCORPION leverages for diverse signal routing and conversion – and now streaming.

XPS Series now supports the latest patent-pending iTrak technology for multi camera synchronization from multiple locations, and is fully integrated with Reflektor, Evertz’ Software as a Service (SaaS) audio/video distribution tool that transcodes and duplicates video codecs to provide easy delivery to the Cloud.

The DreamCatcher™ BRAVO Studio collaborative live switching platform, which gives operators a virtual environment that looks and feels like a traditional control room, has added even more advanced features to help make operators feel comfortable producing shows in the Cloud. By combining access to all inputs with web-based interfaces, BRAVO Studio can be used for any production, regardless of its size or scale. This, too, will be demonstrated at NAB, where broadcasters involved in live sports, gaming and entertainment programming can discover its full range of features including video/audio mixing, dynamic graphics, support for external graphic engines, replays, and highlights.

DreamCatcher™ BRAVO Studio’s suite of remote and live production tools also includes Studer Audio products that seamlessly integrate with Evertz live production tools for comprehensive audio mixing; new metadata co-pilots for BRAVO Studio that help automate and simplify production workflows, and the Ease Live graphics engine that makes it much faster and easier for those using BRAVO Studio to enhance the viewing experience by producing data-driven interactive graphics. There is also the option of leveraging real time data collected by sensor-based systems, including ShotTracker’s on-court and on-field sensors, to automate camera workflows.

“Audiences crave new and unique ways of consuming content, and Evertz has created cost-effective and reliable solutions that help program makers create great stories, deliver interactive content that can be controlled by the viewer, and drive viewer engagement with personalized content,” Malekmanesh adds. “Our XPS Series allows customers to access stories and content previously limited due to network connectivity restraints, while BRAVO Studio consolidates and simplifies production both on-premise and in the Cloud, giving storytellers virtually limitless possibilities in the way they connect with audiences.”

For more information on the Evertz Remote and Live Production product range, please come and see us at NAB 2022, Booth N5907 or visit www.evertz.com

