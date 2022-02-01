Evertz Highlights Cloud-based Tools and Powerful Real Time Streaming Platforms at NAB 2023

These versatile products bring an exciting new dimension to creating thrilling and engaging content and delivering it through the public and private cloud.

Innovative tools that are designed to simplify remote and live productions and enable media companies and content creators to leverage the flexibility of cloud workflows will be on show from Evertz at NAB 2023 on booth N2225.

Telling compelling stories that connect audiences with content in a more meaningful way is now a key goal for broadcasters. In addition, the shift towards the cloud for production and streaming applications is allowing the creative process to become more collaborative. Both these developments demand new tools that help content creators make the transition from CAPEX broadcast hardware to innovative virtualized solutions that align OPEX with flexible workflows in the cloud.

As a global leader in media and entertainment technology, Evertz has developed a portfolio of solutions that support these workflows. These include powerful, low bandwidth cloud on-ramp options that give content creators an easy and convenient way to upload high quality video with ultra-low latency.

On show at NAB will be the XPS Live 4K/UHD/3G/HD Video Encoder & Decoder Series, a real-time video streaming platform that is designed for mission-critical applications. Available in a variety of form factors, this software-defined next-generation UHD live encoder platform can be used for encoding/decoding over IP networks and is ideal for live or cloud-based applications where security, high quality and low-latency are essential. Supporting SRT, RIST, Zixi and other transport protocols, XPS Series provides broadcasters access to reliable, low-latency live contribution encoding over public networks for cloud production or playout and low-latency remote monitoring of broadcast facilities. A useful recent addition to XPS is 5G capability (MAA10G-TRXS-5G). This makes the product even more versatile, particularly for those who need to deliver remote contributions from places where IP connections are either unreliable or unavailable.

XPS Live Video Encoder/Decoder Series can be deployed to the edge to feed live video, audio and data to Reflektor, Evertz’ Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) media transcoding and distribution platform. Offering comprehensive processing and transcoding directly in the cloud, Reflektor can manage the expanding number of signal formats (MPEG-TS, NDI, ST 2110, HLS, MPEG DASH, etc.) that are produced or required by traditional broadcasters. Reflektor uses licensed microservices in the cloud to normalize signal types to best suit the needs of the end user or final application, making it an ideal cloud solution for UHD/4K field contribution, remote production, return feed monitoring, remote collaboration and cloud production.

XPS Series now supports the latest patent-pending iTrak technology for multi camera synchronization from multiple locations and is fully integrated with Reflektor. In addition, Evert has introduced the MIO-XPS module – a powerful new encode/decode tool for the SCORPION Flexible Media Processing Platform, which is a staple of Evertz’ remote and live production solutions. MIO-XPS joins an impressive catalogue of Miniature input and output modules (MIOs) that SCORPION leverages for diverse signal routing and conversion – and now streaming.

For broadcasters who need multiviewing and monitoring solutions for their cloud-based workflow, Evertz is showing its latest generation multiviewers that can combine multiple broadcast signal formats into a unified multi-image layout for unrivaled density and performance. The cVIP Evertz cloud-based multiviewer supports comprehensive monitoring of the IP payloads including video, audio, closed captions, subtitles and more. The fully virtualized cVIP allows customers to leverage public cloud providers to scale their multiview system, depending on the number of inputs and outputs required. cVIP allows monitoring and visualization of native MPEG-, H.264, HEVC, NDI, JPEG-2000, JPEG XS, Amazon Web Services (AWS), CDI, SRT, and RIST compression and transport formats and support for multiple unique mosaic outputs using NDI, JPEG XS or H.264/HEVC for an unmatched multi–image display.

For more information on the Evertz Cloud Services solutions, please visit us at NAB Booth N2225, or visit www.evertz.com

-ends-

About Evertz Technologies Ltd.

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX:ET) designs, manufactures and markets video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television, telecommunications and new-media industries. The Company’s solutions are used by content creators, broadcasters, specialty channels and television service providers to support their increasingly complex multi-channel digital, high & ultra-high definition television (“HDTV” & “UHD”) and next generation high bandwidth low latency IP network environments and by telecommunications and new-media companies. Evertz products allow customers to generate additional revenue while reducing costs through efficient signal routing, distribution, monitoring and management of content, as well as the automation and orchestration of more streamlined and agile workflow processes on-premise and in the “Cloud”. For more information, please visit www.evertz.com