Evertz Expands Features of 12G-SDI Solutions

NAB 2023 will give Evertz an opportunity to showcase the power and versatility of its 12G-SDI product range, which allows broadcast facilities to take advantage of the latest UHD technology.

With the media and entertainment industry looking to upgrade from legacy HD-SDI infrastructures, technology specialist Evertz has responded to this need with a range of powerful 12G-SDI solutions that enable a straightforward and cost effective transition to IP. With these solutions, broadcast facilities, venues and stadia can take advantage of the latest UHD (4K and 8K) technology today, while retaining the ability to transition to IP in the future without having to reinvest or rebuild their facilities.

At NAB 2023 on booth N2225, Evertz will show new features for its 12G-SDI NEXX next generation processing routing solution, which is the mainstay of many broadcast facilities and OB trucks worldwide. Aimed at giving facility owners useful enhancements to their existing workflows, these features include output frame synchronization, timecode and mixed reference support. The addition of the new NEXX-670 FPGA-based module expands the processing capabilities of the NEXX platform that allows broadcasters to transition to IP in the future.

Compact and robust, NEXX’s popularity with Evertz customers lies in its modular-based frame and main interface/backplane that offers redundant control and ease of swapping components, including crosspoint, fans and I/O modules. With native full audio shuffling, the ability to tap into additional license-enabled features, and an integrated, software-enabled multiviewer with over 30 pre-configured layouts that use internal Evertz X-LINK signaling, NEXX is incredibly versatile. It is controlled by MAGNUM-OS, which provides all the common user interfaces including traditional hardware router control panels, virtual web-based control panels, and VUE intelligent panels.

“When designing the NEXX we focused on pushing the boundaries of what was possible in a 5RU unit so that we could obtain capability never done before in this size of frame,” says Joshua Vanarnhem, Evertz Product Manager for Routers. “We have succeeded in maximizing the inputs and outputs up to 384 by 384 and creating the ability for true mono channel audio shuffling. We have also provided an integrated multiviewer. The addition of the new NEXX-670 module with flexible software licensed apps gives us a roadmap for new functions, all in the NEXX platform.”

Evertz will also be introducing new applications (apps) for the ev670-X30-HW-2 virtualized media processing platform. The apps are loaded onto the ev670-X30-HW-2 to set the functionality of the module, and can be changed, which reflects the versatility and future-proofing of the ev670-X30-HW-2 platform.

The current selection of apps provides high-density multiviewer functions for a 12G-SDI based facility including one for 32 12G-SDI inputs to eight 1080p displays. The ev670-X30-HW-2 also provides gateway apps that allow broadcasters to transition from 12G-SDI to IP using SMPTE ST 2110 or SMPTE ST 2022-6 and supports NMOS IS-04 and IS-05.

For NAB 2023, the new processing and conversion apps will be introduced on the ev670-X30-HW-2 platform. These apps enable multiple paths of frame synchronization, up/down/cross or SDR-to-HDR conversions on the ev670-X30-HW-2. The ev670-X30-HW-2 can become a high-density processing and conversion block for 12G-SDI based facilities.

For more granular or modular 12G-SDI signal processing and conversion, Evertz is also showing the MIO-BLADE for the SCORPION Flexible Media Processing Platform. Similar to the ev670-X30-HW-2, the MIO-BLADE is a virtualized FPGA-based module that offers a series of software apps that can be added to provide a single or dual path for up/down/cross conversion, frame synchronization, IP media gateway, quad to single link conversion, delay, and HDR/SDR conversion.

