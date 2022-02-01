Evertz Ease Live Takes Gamification Of The Fan Experience To New Heights

The engagement and monetization potential of the Ease Live interactive graphics platform will be highlighted at IBC as Evertz demonstrates its ability to deliver personalized polls, trivia, watch parties, and sponsored betting on top of live streams.

New interactive graphic solutions that make it easy for content providers to give viewers an exciting and interactive personalised experience will be on show from Evertz at IBC 2022.

On stand 1.F76 in Hall 1, Evertz will demonstrate Ease Live, a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based interactive graphics platform that gives live sports, live events and broadcast customers the tools they need to create, build and distribute overlays to millions of end users on multiple platforms in real time. Already used by sports leagues, broadcasters and content providers around the world, the platform delivers edge-rendered graphic overlays that add interactive experiences to existing Over-The-Top (OTT) services and Apps.

Ease Live drives engagement and monetization opportunities by giving content and rights holder the opportunity to ‘gamify’ the viewer and fan experience. Graphical content can be overlaid onto live streams, allowing viewers to interact with in-game live statistics, watch parties, polls and trivia, and sponsored betting and wagers – all without having to leave the event. This provides opportunities for monetization and new ad revenues that have not previously been available.

“Our customers are constantly looking for exciting ways to engage audiences and realize new revenue streams that allow them to offset the ever-increasing cost of content creation,” says Kjetil Horneland, CEO of Ease Live. “The gamification of the viewer and fan experience is an obvious solution because it increases both the level of user engagement and the length of time of engagement. With Ease Live, content providers now have a fast and easy to use solution that allows them to launch additional layers of ‘value added content’ that can help offset costs. Everything is published through the cloud, which reduces the need for app level changes and shortens time to market for new innovative features.”

Customers using Ease Live have seen double digit growth in their audience engagements. The addition of interactive live game stats has increased the number of live stats impressions per game (i.e. the count of how many times users launch the live stats overlay) by 60% over the previous year. Response rates have also increased, with up to 60% responses achieved on factoids and up to 68% responses achieved on polls. The additional support for watch parties, where users can invite their friends to a live video chat during the game, has increased viewership by 53% in terms of unique viewers per game, with the average watch party session lasting over 30 minutes.

The Ease Live platform includes the powerful Ease Live Sync Server, which makes it very simple for customers to synchronize their live broadcast moments with interactive graphics in a frame accurate manner. Getting the timing right is crucial for unlocking the commercial potential that interactive live streaming offers, as interactive content can be placed in relation to the game action and provide valuable clicks and conversions. Ease Live leverages Evertz’ years of experience in timing and synchronization to bridge the production timing and the OTT delivery platform to ensure frame accurate placement of interactive graphics on top of the customer’s video player. This synchronization of the live broadcast and interactive overlay graphics also addresses concerns over latency and opens opportunities for free-to-play live predictions of in-game occurrences. Delivering a single-screen experience, where fans can watch and simultaneously play a free-to-play game, is unique for the streaming industry.

Evertz will be presenting Ease Live on the Microsoft booth on stand 1.D25 in Hall 1. Working with partners Alice & Smith and Microsoft, Evertz will showcase how Ease Live, XR Server, and Microsoft Azure PlayFab for Media LiveOps can be used by content owners to monetize the gamification of the user experience.

An additional benefit to Ease Live is the ability to collect first party data and analytics which is generated from powerful cloud-based data tools. The knowledge gathered about user behaviours can be used to inform broadcasters on what content is resonating with audiences, and this can be used to identify and target specific audience demographics with paid content or advertisements.

In addition to the existing support for mobile and web-based touch devices, Ease Live also offers interactive experiences developed for Connected TV devices. These allow the viewer to engage with content using their television’s remote control device.

For more information on Ease Live’s industry-leading edge rendered interactive graphic overlays for OTT applications and the SaaS solutions that make up this platform, please visit us at IBC on stand 1.F76 in Hall 1 or visit evertz.com.

