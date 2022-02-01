Evertz Delivers Comprehensive UHD Broadcast Infrastructure Solutions

At IBC 2022, Evertz is highlighting a range of products that are designed to simplify the transition from SDI to all-IP infrastructures. By tapping into Evertz’ wealth of experience in this area, broadcast facilities, venues and stadia can explore straightforward solutions that allow them to take advantage of the latest UHD (4K and 8K) technology, regardless of the signal type they use.

“We recognize that, for some broadcasters, it is not possible to switch from SDI to all-IP infrastructures in one fell swoop, either because it is financially unaffordable or because it involves too much of a transition for the facility and staff,” says Fernando Solanes, Director of Solutions Engineering for Evertz. “However, thanks to our end-to-end, format agnostic solutions this doesn’t have to be a problem because our 12G-SDI solutions enable a hybrid approach that allows facility operators to maximize existing SDI equipment purchases before completely moving into new territory. Every part of the broadcast chain is covered by our products, from routers and switches to processing equipment and multiviewers, so broadcasters can use whatever signal type they want, and in any combination, safe in the knowledge that we are delivering technology for today’s and tomorrow’s challenges.”

One 12G-SDI solution that is proving popular with broadcast facilities and OB trucks is the NEXX, Evertz’ next generation processing routing solution. This compact and robust product is fully-passive and has a modular-based frame and main interface/backplane that offers redundant control and ease of swapping components, including crosspoint, fans and I/O modules. With native full audio shuffling, and ability to tap into additional license-enabled features, NEXX also offers an integrated, software-enabled multiviewer. This has over 30 pre-configured layouts and uses internal Evertz X-Link signaling to remain penalty-free and avoid unnecessary output usage.

NEXX is a 5RU router that supports up to 256×256 12G-SDI with 8 rear slots and can be expanded to 384×384 non-blocking by leveraging the additional 4 AUX slots. For additional flexibility, the integrated software-enabled multiviewers are made available on the NEXX crosspoints, allowing users to route them to any output port on the NEXX router. For discrete audio using MADI or TDM, ports are available on the NEXX router without sacrificing video I/O.

NEXX is controlled by MAGNUM-OS, which provides all the common user interfaces including traditional hardware router control panels, virtual web-based control panels, and VUE intelligent panels. MAGNUM-OS applies the same advantages of control flows found with Evertz EQX-based systems, to NEXX-based ones, thus reducing the learning curve for support and operations staff.

“NEXX has been designed to accept future I/O gateway modules for IP and SMPTE ST 2110, providing a path to integrate future IP expansion, protect the investment and ensure the platform can grow as customer needs arise,” Solanes adds.

For existing and new core EQX routing applications, Evertz is offering new 12G crosspoints with redundancy. The sizes for the new 12G crosspoints are 576×576 for the 26RU EQX frame, 288×288 for the 16RU EQX frame, and 180×180 in the 10RU EQX frame. Customers who are looking to transition to ST 2110 with a large legacy of SDI-based devices can add EQX input and output modules with built-in IP encapsulation or decapsulation to on/off ramp to/from a ST 2110 system.

Continuing the format agnostic theme, Evertz is also using the IBC platform to showcase its latest multiviewer – the ev670-X30-HW-V2 Virtualized Media Processing Platform. Designed to make the management of high-quality video signals much easier and more efficient, this versatile product supports both 12G/3G/HD-SDI and IP interfaces. It also features new applications (APPS) that can be configured on the platform’s FPGA-based processing cores to provide multiviewers, gateway and video, audio and ancillary data processing functionality for both SDI and IP.

For 12G-SDI signal processing and conversion, Evertz will showcase the SCORPION Flexible Media Processing Platform. The SCORPION MIO-BLADE is a virtualized FPGA-based module that offers a series of software apps that can be added to provide up/down/cross conversion, frame synchronization, IP media gateway, quad to single link conversion, delay, and HDR/SDR conversion. Customers can update the functions of the MIO-BLADE by installing a different app.

Many Evertz products support both 12G-SDI and SMPTE ST 2110 signals, and by choosing these Evertz customers can keep a foot in both camps without sacrificing the quality, flexibility or stability of their workflows.

