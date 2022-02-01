Evertz Completes AWS Foundational Technical Review for evertz.io SaaS Offering

This enables Evertz to review projects against AWS FTR requirements, thus ensuring best practices and the best possible customer experience.

Evertz, a global leader in media and entertainment technology solutions, today announced that the company has completed the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Foundational Technical Review (FTR) for its evertz.io Software-As-A-Service (SaaS) solution for video services. As an AWS Partner Network (APN) member in Media & Entertainment, Evertz can accelerate end-customer engagements and further propagate adherence of the AWS Well-Architected Framework.

The AWS FTR allows AWS Partners to identify and remediate risks in their products or solutions. Led by an AWS Partner Solutions Architect (PSA), passing an AWS FTR helps ensure that AWS Partner products and solutions meet a specific set of requirements based around security, reliability, and operational excellence, as defined by the AWS Well-Architected Framework. Evertz can now review projects against AWS FTR requirements adhering to best practices and ensuring the best possible customer experience.

With evertz.io, Evertz provides a cloud-based platform that helps customers reduce their time to market and learning curves associated with leveraging cloud-native playout, streaming and digital distribution technologies.

“We are extremely pleased to have successfully completed the AWS Foundational Technical Review and to be working with AWS as one of the leading cloud suppliers in the Media and Entertainment space,” said Dan Turow, Vice President of File Based Solutions at Evertz. “Customers are starting to rapidly adopt SaaS services as part of their strategy to migrate from on-premises solutions to optimized cloud solutions. SaaS services like evertz.io deliver the agility, flexibility and scalability that customers need to quickly deliver new and innovative products on a consistent basis. As part of the APN, we can further accelerate our customers’ journey to the cloud by ensuring our cloud-native products and solutions adhere to AWS best practices and deliver operational excellence.”

Designed and built by the team behind the Emmy® Award-winning cloud-based linear media supply chain technology, evertz.io uses hyper-scalable serverless microservices to simply and streamline linear stream creation and distribution to provide media companies new content monetization strategies.

The services that the evertz.io platform provides include:

• Stream: This is a streaming and playout SaaS service designed to meet the needs of over-the-top (OTT), direct to consumer (DTC) and Free Ad-Supported TV (FAST) services, while operating with flexible costing models.

• Transform: This is a conform and transcode SaaS service that supports an extensive library of video and audio formats to enables media companies to use their content in multiple formats across multiple platforms.

For more information about evertz.io, please visit Evertz at IBC 2022 on stand 1.F76 in Hall 1, or visit www.evertz.io.

About Evertz Technologies Ltd.

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX:ET) designs, manufactures and markets video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television, telecommunications and new-media industries. The Company’s solutions are used by content creators, broadcasters, specialty channels and television service providers to support their increasingly complex multi-channel digital, high & ultra-high definition television (“HDTV” & “UHD”) and next generation high bandwidth low latency IP network environments and by telecommunications and new-media companies. Evertz products allow customers to generate additional revenue while reducing costs through efficient signal routing, distribution, monitoring and management of content, as well as the automation and orchestration of more streamlined and agile workflow processes on-premise and in the “Cloud”. For more information, please visit www.evertz.com