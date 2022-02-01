Evertz and Lumen Partner to Deliver Groundbreaking, Ultra High-Definition Signal for Football Broadcasts

Evertz (TSE:ET), the global leader in media and entertainment technology solutions, is proud to announce that it has partnered with Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) to conduct a proof of concept that demonstrated contribution quality transport of a single-link UHD signal with ultra low-latency over a dedicated IP network during a high-profile sporting event.

The IP flow output from the JPEG XS encoder was compliant with the Video Services Forum (VSF) TR-07 recommendation for carriage of JPEG-XS video in MPEG-2 transport streams over IP. The SCORPION platform had already been in operation, providing contribution transport services for Lumen broadcast customers using 3G-SDI format video signals, and it was able to auto-sense and process the single-link UHD signal without any additional configuration.

“We are extremely happy with the results of the proof of concept with Evertz and the capabilities of the SCORPION Flexible Media Processing Platform solution. The high-quality, low-latency performance provided by the SCORPION Platform was exceptional, and it has enabled us to offer best-of-breed and industry-leading solutions to our sports broadcasting customers. We look forward to continued collaboration with Evertz, and we are excited about the possibilities this technology creates for the future of sports broadcasting,” said David Robison, principal architect at Lumen.

The technical details of this proof of concept were impressive for all involved. The single-link video input signal on the 12G-SDI interface featured full 2160p59.94 resolution. The JPEG XS compressed transport stream rate was around 1.8Gb/s, or about 8:1 compression ratio. The MIO-BLADE with the JPEG XS codec app utilized auto-sensing of the UHD signal with no required license or code change, providing an extremely flexible media network edge solution for Lumen.

Lumen is a global provider of networking, Content Delivery Networks, edge cloud, security, and collaboration services. Through Lumen Vyvx® Broadcast Solutions, the company provides live events and on-demand video with end-to-end digital transmission. Lumen invested in the SCORPION platform to upgrade its Vyvx offering by enhancing its ability to support customers with multiple UHD and 1080p HDR video signals.

Evertz’ SCORPION is a flexible and versatile platform that can adapt to the evolving needs of Lumen’s customers. It is a modular-based platform that combines format-agnostic processing, conversion, and routing functions with support for any type of network transport (including dark fiber and managed IP networks.) The SCORPION MIO-BLADE, an FPGA-based compute module, offers licensable apps for a broad range of media processing, conversion, and codecs (e.g. JPEG XS) which provide flexibility and agility at the network edge. This enables Lumen to seamlessly adapt to its customers’ requirements now and in the future.

“Our partnership with Lumen has been a great success, and we are proud to have provided our SCOPRION solution for this proof-of-concept demonstration. Broadcasters who observed the results of the test were impressed with the picture quality delivered from the Evertz SCORPION Flexible Media Processing Platform using JPEG XS codec. This partnership has enabled us to showcase our commitment to innovation and excellence in the world of sports broadcasting, and we look forward to continuing to work with Lumen to push the boundaries of what is possible,” said Andrew Osmond, business development director of media transport with Evertz.

About Evertz Technologies Ltd.

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX:ET) designs, manufactures and markets video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television, telecommunications and new-media industries. The Company’s solutions are used by content creators, broadcasters, specialty channels and television service providers to support their increasingly complex multi-channel digital, high & ultra-high definition television (“HDTV” & “UHD”) and next generation high bandwidth low latency IP network environments and by telecommunications and new-media companies. Evertz products allow customers to generate additional revenue while reducing costs through efficient signal routing, distribution, monitoring and management of content, as well as the automation and orchestration of more streamlined and agile workflow processes on-premise and in the “Cloud”. For more information, please visit www.evertz.com

About Lumen Technologies and the People of Lumen:

Lumen is guided by our belief that humanity is at its best when technology advances the way we live and work. With approximately 500,000 route fiber miles and serving customers in more than 60 countries, we deliver the fastest, most secure platform for applications and data to help businesses, government and communities deliver amazing experiences. Learn more about the Lumen network, edge cloud, security, communication and collaboration solutions and our purpose to further human progress through technology at news.lumen.com/home, LinkedIn: /lumentechnologies, Twitter: @lumentechco, Facebook: /lumentechnologies, Instagram: @lumentechnologies and YouTube: /lumentechnologies. Lumen and Lumen Technologies are registered trademarks in the United States.