EVERTEC Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE: EVTC) (“Evertec” or the “Company”) today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Second Quarter 2020 Highlights

Revenue decreased 4% to $117.9 million

GAAP Net Income attributable to common shareholders was $15.5 million or $0.21 per diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 13% to $50.2 million

Adjusted earnings per common share was $0.38, a decrease of 25%

Six-Month Year-to-Date 2020 Highlights

Revenue decreased 1% to $239.9 million

GAAP Net Income attributable to common shareholders was $37.7 million or $0.52 per diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 8% to $106.5 million

Adjusted earnings per common share was $0.84, a decrease of 17%

Mac Schuessler, President and Chief Executive Officer stated, “We were encouraged to see transaction volumes improve sequentially throughout the quarter as businesses re-open in Puerto Rico. Additionally, we continued to focus on new innovative solutions such as launching our contactless payment solution and expanding our gateway product in Latin America to further accelerate the consumer preference for digital solutions. Despite the near-term pandemic impact on our results, we produced $87 million in operating cash flow year-to-date, $11 million ahead of prior year. We believe that our resilient business model, strong product set, and dedicated team position us well to build momentum over the longer term as we execute on our strategic plans.”

Second Quarter 2020 Results

Revenue. Total revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was $117.9 million, a decrease of 4% compared with $122.5 million in the prior year. Revenue decline in the quarter reflected a slowdown in transactions resulting from COVID-19 with sequential monthly recovery as businesses reopened in Puerto Rico partially offset by revenue benefit from new services in the business solutions segment. Additionally, prior year included hardware and software sales and the completion of several projects for approximately $2.5 million which did not recur.

Net Income attributable to common shareholders. For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, GAAP Net Income attributable to common shareholders was $15.5 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, a decrease of $11.6 million or $0.16 per diluted share as compared to the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA. For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, Adjusted EBITDA was $50.2 million, a decrease of 13% compared to the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA margin (Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues) was 42.6%, a decrease of approximately 460 basis points from the prior year. The year over year decrease in margin primarily reflects the impact of lower transactional revenues driven by COVID-19 as well as higher operational expenses.

Adjusted Net Income. For the quarter ended June 30, 2020, Adjusted Net Income was $27.8 million, a decrease of 25% compared with $37.2 million in the prior year. Adjusted earnings per common share was $0.38, a decrease of 25% compared to $0.51 in the prior year.

Share Repurchase

During the three months ended June 30, 2020, the Company did not repurchase any shares, with total repurchases year-to-date of 336 thousand shares of its common stock at an average price of $21.73 per share for a total of $7.3 million. As of June 30, 2020, a total of approximately $23 million remained available for future use under the Company’s share repurchase program.

2020 Outlook

Due to the evolving environment and continued uncertainties resulting from the economic impact globally of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company is not providing guidance for 2020.

Earnings Conference Call and Audio Webcast

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2020 financial results today at 4:30 p.m. ET. Hosting the call will be Mac Schuessler, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Joaquin Castrillo, Chief Financial Officer. The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (888) 338-7153 or for international callers by dialing (412) 317-5117. A replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference call and can be accessed by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 for international callers; the pin number is 10146512. The replay will be available through Wednesday, August 11, 2020. The call will be webcast live from the Company’s website at www.evertecinc.com under the Investor Relations section or directly at http://ir.evertecinc.com. A supplemental slide presentation that accompanies this call and webcast can be found on the investor relations website at ir.evertecinc.com and will remain available after the call.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE: EVTC) is a leading full-service transaction processing business in Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and Latin America, providing a broad range of merchant acquiring, payment processing and business solutions services. The Company manages a system of electronic payment networks that process more than two billion transactions annually and offers a comprehensive suite of services for core bank processing, cash processing and technology outsourcing. In addition, Evertec owns and operates the ATH® network, one of the leading personal identification number (“PIN”) debit networks in Latin America. Based in Puerto Rico, the Company operates in 26 Latin American countries and serves a diversified customer base of leading financial institutions, merchants, corporations and government agencies with “mission-critical” technology solutions. For more information, visit www.evertecinc.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

The non-GAAP measures referenced in this release material are supplemental measures of the Company’s performance and are not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). They are not measurements of the Company’s financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to total revenue, net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP or as alternatives to cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of operating performance or as measures of the Company’s liquidity. In addition to GAAP measures, management uses these non-GAAP measures to focus on the factors the Company believes are pertinent to the daily management of the Company’s operations and believes that they are also frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in the industry. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are included in the schedules to this release. These non-GAAP measures include EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per common share and are defined below.

EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA further adjusted to exclude unusual items and other adjustments. This measure is reported to the chief operating decision maker for purposes of making decisions about allocating resources to the segments and assessing their performance. For this reason, Adjusted EBITDA, as it relates to the Company’s segments, is presented in conformity with Accounting Standards Codification 280, Segment Reporting, and is excluded from the definition of non-GAAP financial measures under the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Regulation G and Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K. The Company’s presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is substantially consistent with the equivalent measurements that are contained in the secured credit facilities in testing EVERTEC Group’s compliance with covenants therein such as the secured leverage ratio.

Adjusted Net Income is defined as net income adjusted to exclude unusual items and other adjustments.

Adjusted Earnings per common share is defined as Adjusted Net Income divided by diluted shares outstanding.

The Company uses Adjusted Net Income to measure the Company’s overall profitability because the Company believes it better reflects the comparable operating performance by excluding the impact of the non-cash amortization and depreciation that was created as a result of merger and acquisition activity. In addition, in evaluating EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per common share, you should be aware that in the future the Company may incur expenses such as those excluded in calculating them. Further, the Company’s presentation of these measures should not be construed as an inference that the Company’s future operating results will not be affected by unusual or nonrecurring items.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of, and subject to the protection of, the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of EVERTEC to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements preceded by, followed by, or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” and “plans” and similar expressions of future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may,” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. Any statements that refer to expectations or other characterizations of future events, circumstances or results are forward-looking statements.

Various factors that could cause actual future results and other future events to differ materially from those estimated by management include, but are not limited to: the Company’s reliance on its relationship with Popular for a significant portion of revenue and to grow the Company’s merchant acquiring business; the Company’s ability to renew its client contracts on terms favorable to the Company, including the Company’s Master Services Agreement (MSA) with Popular, and any significant concessions the Company may have to grant to Popular with respect to pricing or other key terms in anticipation of the negotiation of the extension of the MSA, both in respect of the current term and any extension of the MSA; a potential government shutdown; a continuation of the Government of Puerto Rico’s fiscal crisis; the effectiveness of the Company’s risk management procedures; dependence on the Company’s processing systems, technology infrastructure, security systems and fraudulent-payment-detection systems, and the risk that the Company’s systems may experience breakdowns or fail to prevent security breaches, confidential data theft or fraudulent transfers; our ability to develop, install and adopt new technology; impairments to the Company’s amortizable intangible assets and goodwill; a decreased client base due to consolidations in the banking and financial-services industry; the credit risk of the Company’s merchant clients, for which the Company may also be liable; a decline in the market for the Company’s services due to increased competition, changes in consumer spending or payment preferences; the continuing market position of the ATH® network; the Company’s dependence on credit card associations and debit networks; regulatory limitations on the Company’s activities, including the potential need to seek regulatory approval to consummate transactions, due to the Company’s relationship with Popular and the Company’s role as a service provider to financial institutions and the Company’s potential inability to obtain such approval on a timely basis or at all; changes in the regulatory environment and changes in international, legal, tax, political, administrative or economic conditions; the Company’s ability to comply with federal, state, and local regulatory requirements; the geographical concentration of the Company’s business in Puerto Rico; operating an international business in multiple regions with potential political and economic instability; operating an international business in countries and with counterparties that increase the Company’s compliance risks and puts the Company at risk of violating U.S. sanctions laws; the Company’s ability to execute the Company’s expansion and acquisition strategies; the Company’s ability to protect the Company’s intellectual property rights; the Company’s ability to recruit and retain qualified personnel; evolving industry standards; the Company’s high level of indebtedness and restrictions contained in the Company’s debt agreements; the Company’s ability to generate sufficient cash to service the Company’s indebtedness and to generate future profits; the possibility of future catastrophic hurricanes affecting Puerto Rico and/or the Caribbean, as well as other potential natural disasters; uncertainty related to the effect of the discontinuation of the London Interbank Offered Rate at the end of 2021; the nature, timing and amount of any restatement; and the impact of a novel strain of coronavirus (“COVID-19”) and measures taken in response to the outbreak on our revenues, net income and liquidity due to current and future disruptions in operations as well as the macroeconomic instability caused by the pandemic.

Consideration should be given to the areas of risk described above, as well as those risks set forth under the headings “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in the reports the Company files with the SEC from time to time, in connection with considering any forward-looking statements that may be made by the Company and its businesses generally. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements, to report events or to report the occurrence of unanticipated events unless the Company is required to do so by law.

EVERTEC, Inc. Schedule 1: Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Dollar amounts in thousands, except share data) Revenues $ 117,937 $ 122,548 $ 239,879 $ 241,384 Operating costs and expenses Cost of revenues, exclusive of depreciation and amortization 56,979 52,601 111,046 102,620 Selling, general and administrative expenses 17,529 15,064 34,846 30,203 Depreciation and amortization 17,839 17,195 35,634 33,468 Total operating costs and expenses 92,347 84,860 181,526 166,291 Income from operations 25,590 37,688 58,353 75,093 Non-operating (expenses) income Interest income 373 257 736 516 Interest expense (6,183 ) (7,373 ) (12,962 ) (14,924 ) Earnings of equity method investment 193 133 531 355 Other income (expense) 172 (1,079 ) 280 (871 ) Total non-operating expenses (5,445 ) (8,062 ) (11,415 ) (14,924 ) Income before income taxes 20,145 29,626 46,938 60,169 Income tax expense 4,520 2,489 9,038 6,298 Net income 15,625 27,137 37,900 53,871 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 141 79 205 169 Net income attributable to EVERTEC, Inc.’s common stockholders 15,484 27,058 37,695 53,702 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax Foreign currency translation adjustments 1,067 2,325 (7,238 ) 4,290 Loss on cash flow hedges (678 ) (6,042 ) (12,537 ) (10,097 ) Total comprehensive income attributable to EVERTEC, Inc.’s common stockholders $ 15,873 $ 23,341 $ 17,920 $ 47,895 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.22 $ 0.38 $ 0.52 $ 0.74 Diluted $ 0.21 $ 0.37 $ 0.52 $ 0.73 Shares used in computing net income per common share: Basic 71,864,499 72,128,795 71,938,574 72,252,974 Diluted 72,774,365 73,300,553 73,019,219 73,649,933

EVERTEC, Inc. Schedule 2: Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 146,920 $ 111,030 Restricted cash 22,170 20,091 Accounts receivable, net 91,744 106,812 Prepaid expenses and other assets 42,177 38,085 Total current assets 303,011 276,018 Investment in equity investee 12,355 12,288 Property and equipment, net 41,199 43,791 Operating lease right-of-use asset 27,294 29,979 Goodwill 395,625 399,487 Other intangible assets, net 224,605 241,937 Deferred tax asset 2,910 2,131 Net investment in leases 457 722 Other long-term assets 4,281 5,323 Total assets $ 1,011,737 $ 1,011,676 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current Liabilities: Accrued liabilities $ 54,756 $ 58,160 Accounts payable 28,698 39,165 Unearned income 22,103 20,668 Income tax payable 10,874 6,298 Current portion of long-term debt 14,250 14,250 Short-term borrowings 15,000 — Current portion of operating lease liability 5,806 5,773 Total current liabilities 151,487 144,314 Long-term debt 487,572 510,947 Deferred tax liability 2,569 4,261 Unearned income – long term 28,679 28,437 Operating lease liability – long-term 21,888 24,679 Other long-term liabilities 40,574 27,415 Total liabilities 732,769 740,053 Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, par value $0.01; 2,000,000 shares authorized; none issued — — Common stock, par value $0.01; 206,000,000 shares authorized; 71,862,860 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2020 (December 31, 2019 – 72,000,261) 719 720 Additional paid-in capital 3,568 — Accumulated earnings 320,382 296,476 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (49,784 ) (30,009 ) Total EVERTEC, Inc. stockholders’ equity 274,885 267,187 Non-controlling interest 4,083 4,436 Total equity 278,968 271,623 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,011,737 $ 1,011,676

EVERTEC, Inc. Schedule 3: Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Six months ended June 30, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 37,900 $ 53,871 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 35,634 33,468 Amortization of debt issue costs and accretion of discount 1,074 835 Operating lease amortization 2,890 3,579 Provision for expected credit losses and sundry losses 922 2,884 Deferred tax benefit (1,214 ) (1,821 ) Share-based compensation 7,122 6,715 Loss on disposition of property and equipment and other intangibles 193 645 Earnings of equity method investment (531 ) (355 ) Decrease (increase) in assets: Accounts receivable, net 14,387 5,384 Prepaid expenses and other assets (4,102 ) (5,833 ) Other long-term assets 1,141 (3,060 ) (Decrease) increase in liabilities: Accrued liabilities and accounts payable (13,653 ) (17,955 ) Income tax payable 4,988 (4,713 ) Unearned income 2,817 4,004 Operating lease liabilities (3,281 ) (2,877 ) Other long-term liabilities 965 1,179 Total adjustments 49,352 22,079 Net cash provided by operating activities 87,252 75,950 Cash flows from investing activities Additions to software (11,833 ) (20,023 ) Property and equipment acquired (6,614 ) (15,625 ) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment — 29 Net cash used in investing activities (18,447 ) (35,619 ) Cash flows from financing activities Statutory withholding taxes paid on share-based compensation (2,777 ) (6,162 ) Net borrowings under Revolving Facility 15,000 — Repayment of short-term borrowings for purchase of equipment and software (1,553 ) (818 ) Dividends paid (7,193 ) (7,227 ) Repurchase of common stock (7,300 ) (28,196 ) Repayment of long-term debt (24,123 ) (7,125 ) Net cash used in financing activities (27,946 ) (49,528 ) Effect of foreign exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (2,890 ) — Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 37,969 (9,197 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period 131,121 86,746 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period $ 169,090 $ 77,549 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash Cash and cash equivalents $ 146,920 $ 64,025 Restricted cash 22,170 13,524 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 169,090 $ 77,549

EVERTEC, Inc. Schedule 4: Unaudited Segment Information Three months ended June 30, 2020 (In thousands) Payment



Services –



Puerto Rico &



Caribbean Payment



Services –



Latin America Merchant



Acquiring, net Business



Solutions Corporate and



Other (1) Total Revenues $ 27,461 $ 19,797 $ 24,764 $ 55,495 $ (9,580 ) $ 117,937 Operating costs and expenses 17,453 17,947 12,230 37,008 7,709 92,347 Depreciation and amortization 3,193 2,815 455 4,381 6,995 17,839 Non-operating income (expenses) (178 ) 584 158 684 (883 ) 365 EBITDA 13,023 5,249 13,147 23,552 (11,177 ) 43,794 Compensation and benefits (2) 253 835 235 472 1,956 3,751 Transaction, refinancing and other fees (3) — — — — 2,656 2,656 Adjusted EBITDA $ 13,276 $ 6,084 $ 13,382 $ 24,024 $ (6,565 ) $ 50,201

Corporate and Other consists of corporate overhead, certain leveraged activities, other non-operating expenses and intersegment eliminations. Intersegment revenue eliminations predominantly reflect the $7.3 million processing fee from Payments Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean to Merchant Acquiring and intercompany software developments and transaction processing of $2.3 million from Payment Services – Latin America to Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean. Corporate and Other was impacted by the intersegment elimination of revenue recognized in the Payment Services – Latin America segment and capitalized in the Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean segment; excluding this impact, Corporate and Other Adjusted EBITDA would be $4.3 million. Primarily represents share-based compensation. Primarily represents fees and expenses associated with corporate transactions as defined in the 2018 Credit Agreement and the elimination of non-cash equity earnings from our 19.99% equity investment in Consorcio de Tarjetas Dominicanas S.A.

Three months ended June 30, 2019 (In thousands) Payment



Services –



Puerto Rico &



Caribbean Payment



Services –



Latin America Merchant



Acquiring, net Business



Solutions Corporate and



Other (1) Total Revenues $ 30,482 $ 21,106 $ 26,793 $ 55,183 $ (11,016 ) $ 122,548 Operating costs and expenses 13,630 17,654 15,230 35,959 2,387 84,860 Depreciation and amortization 2,740 2,547 423 4,479 7,006 17,195 Non-operating income (expenses) 470 1,601 10 34 (3,061 ) (946 ) EBITDA 20,062 7,600 11,996 23,737 (9,458 ) 53,937 Compensation and benefits (2) 257 173 255 529 2,284 3,498 Transaction, refinancing and other fees (3) — — — — 362 362 Adjusted EBITDA $ 20,319 $ 7,773 $ 12,251 $ 24,266 $ (6,812 ) $ 57,797

Corporate and Other consists of corporate overhead, certain leveraged activities, other non-operating expenses and intersegment eliminations.

Contacts

Investors

Kay Sharpton



(787) 773-5442



[email protected]

