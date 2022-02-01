EVERTEC Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

Raises annual guidance

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE: EVTC) (“Evertec”, the “Company”, “we” or “our”) today announced results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

First Quarter 2023 Highlights

Revenue increased 6% to $159.8 million

GAAP Net Income attributable to common shareholders decreased 23% to $30.1 million and decreased 13% to $0.46 per diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 8% to $67.1 million and Adjusted earnings per common share increased 5% to $0.69

Share repurchases totaled $6.3 million

Mac Schuessler, President and Chief Executive Officer stated, “We are encouraged by the strong results in the first quarter, which demonstrate the strength of our business model in both Puerto Rico and Latin America, therefore, we are pleased to raise our guidance for the year.”

First Quarter 2023 Results

Revenue. Total revenue for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 was $159.8 million, an increase of 6% compared with $150.2 million in the prior year quarter. The revenue increase was driven by merchant acquiring and payment processing Puerto Rico, which both benefited from increased transactions. Merchant acquiring revenue also reflected a higher spread per transaction and continues to benefit from pricing initiatives. Payments Puerto Rico continues to benefit from growth in ATH Movil revenues, primarily ATH Business, as we continue to experience higher transaction volumes as well as higher sales volume. Revenues also reflect the contribution from organic growth in our Payments LATAM segment, the positive impact from the tuck-in acquisition in Puerto Rico completed in the second quarter of 2022 and the revenue contribution from the BBR and paySmart acquisitions in LATAM completed in the third quarter of 2022 and first quarter of 2023, respectively. These increases were partially offset by the impact from the assets sold as part of the Popular Transaction in the third quarter of 2022.

Net Income attributable to common shareholders. For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, GAAP Net Income attributable to common shareholders was $30.1 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, a decrease of $8.8 million or $0.07 per diluted share as compared to the prior year. The decrease was primarily driven by an increase in costs of revenues, primarily due to the new revenue sharing agreement with Banco Popular, as well as an increase in personnel costs, primarily attributable to increased headcount in Latin America including the added headcount from the BBR and paySmart acquisitions, provisions for operational losses, printing supplies and cloud services. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased mainly due to an increase in personnel costs. Additionally, the current quarter reflects an unrealized loss on foreign currency remeasurement of $4.9 million compared with an unrealized gain of $2.7 million in the prior year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin. For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, Adjusted EBITDA was $67.1 million, a decrease of $5.6 million when compared to the prior year quarter. Effective for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, the Company modified the manner in which it calculates Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted earnings per common share to exclude the impact of unrealized gains and losses from foreign currency remeasurement for assets and liabilities denominated in non-functional currencies. These non-cash unrealized gains and losses are non-operational in nature and we believe that excluding these will better present the overall financial performance of our core business, and help facilitate comparison with industry peers. The Company has recast prior periods to conform with the modified definition of Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA margin (Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues) was 42.0%, a decrease of approximately 640 basis points from the prior year. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin reflects the impact of the increased expenses, as discussed above, and the impact from the sale of assets to Popular as part of the Popular Transaction, which were of higher margin.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted earnings per common share. For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, Adjusted Net Income was $45.6 million, a decrease of $2.4 million compared with $48.0 million, as recast, in the prior year. Adjusted earnings per common share was $0.69, an increase of $0.03 per diluted share compared to $0.66, as recast, in the prior year. Similar to Adjusted EBITDA, the Company has recast prior periods to conform with the modified definitions of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted earnings per common share. The increase was driven by the lower share count, which reflects the impact from the share repurchases completed in 2022 and the shares received as part of the Popular Transaction, and a lower adjusted tax rate in the quarter driven by certain jurisdictions in LATAM.

Share Repurchase

During the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Company repurchased 187,976 shares of its common stock at an average price of $33.35 per share for a total of $6.3 million. As of March 31, 2023, a total of approximately $72 million remained available for future use under the Company’s share repurchase program.

2023 Outlook

The Company is revising its financial outlook for 2023 as follows:

Total consolidated revenue is now anticipated to be between $644 million and $652 million representing growth of approximately 4.1% to 5.4% growth, compared with $638 to $647 million previously estimated.

Adjusted earnings per common share between $2.59 to $2.68 representing approximately 2.4% to 6% growth as compared to $2.53 in 2022, as recast,, compared with $2.53 to $2.64 previously estimated.

We continue to expect capital expenditures to be approximately $70 million.

We continue to expect an effective tax rate of approximately 16% to 17%.

Earnings Conference Call and Audio Webcast

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2023 financial results today at 4:30 p.m. ET. Hosting the call will be Mac Schuessler, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Joaquin Castrillo, Chief Financial Officer. The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (888) 338-7153 or for international callers by dialing (412) 317-5117. A replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference call and can be accessed by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 for international callers; the pin number is 2928324. The replay will be available through Wednesday, May 3, 2023. The call will be webcast live from the Company’s website at www.evertecinc.com under the Investor Relations section or directly at http://ir.evertecinc.com. A supplemental slide presentation that accompanies this call and webcast will be available prior to the call on the investor relations website at ir.evertecinc.com and will remain available after the call.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE: EVTC) is a leading full-service transaction processing business in Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and Latin America, providing a broad range of merchant acquiring, payment services and business process management services. Evertec owns and operates the ATH® network, one of the leading personal identification number (“PIN”) debit networks in Latin America. In addition, the Company processes over six billion transactions annually and manages a system of electronic payment networks in Puerto Rico and Latin America and offers a comprehensive suite of services for core banking, cash processing, and fulfillment in Puerto Rico. Additionally, the Company offers technology outsourcing and payment transactions fraud monitoring to all the regions it serves. Based in Puerto Rico, the Company operates in 26 Latin American countries and serves a diversified customer base of leading financial institutions, merchants, corporations and government agencies with “mission-critical” technology solutions. For more information, visit www.evertecinc.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

The non-GAAP measures referenced in this earnings release are supplemental measures of the Company’s performance and are not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). They are not measurements of the Company’s financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to total revenue, net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP or as alternatives to cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of operating performance or as measures of the Company’s liquidity. In addition to GAAP measures, management uses these non-GAAP measures to focus on the factors the Company believes are pertinent to the daily management of the Company’s operations and believes that they are also frequently used by analysts, investors and other stakeholders to evaluate companies in our industry. These measures have certain limitations in that they do not include the impact of certain expenses that are reflected in our condensed consolidated statements of operations that are necessary to run our business. Other companies, including other companies in our industry, may not use these measures or may calculate these measures differently than as presented herein, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are included at the end of this earnings release. These non-GAAP measures include EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per common share, each as defined below.

EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA further adjusted to exclude certain non-cash items and unusual expenses such as: share-based compensation, restructuring related expenses, fees and expenses from corporate transactions such as M&A activity and financing, equity investment income net of dividends received, and the impact from unrealized gains and losses on foreign currency remeasurement for assets and liabilities in non-functional currency. This measure is reported to the chief operating decision maker for purposes of making decisions about allocating resources to the segments and assessing their performance. For this reason, Adjusted EBITDA, as it relates to the Company’s segments, is presented in conformity with Accounting Standards Codification 280, Segment Reporting, and is excluded from the definition of non-GAAP financial measures under the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Regulation G and Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K. The Company’s presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is substantially consistent with the equivalent measurements that are contained in the secured credit facilities in testing EVERTEC Group’s compliance with covenants therein such as the secured leverage ratio.

Adjusted Net Income is defined as Adjusted EBITDA less: operating depreciation and amortization expense, defined as GAAP Depreciation and amortization less amortization of intangibles related to acquisitions such as customer relationships, trademarks; cash interest expense defined as GAAP interest expense, less GAAP interest income adjusted to exclude non-cash amortization of debt issue costs, premium and accretion of discount; income tax expense which is calculated on adjusted pre-tax income using the applicable GAAP tax rate, adjusted for uncertain tax position releases, tax true-ups, windfall from share-based compensation, unrealized gains and losses from foreign currency remeasurement, among others; and non-controlling interest which is the 35% non-controlling equity interest in Evertec Colombia, net of amortization for intangibles created as part of the purchase.

Adjusted Earnings per common share is defined as Adjusted Net Income divided by diluted shares outstanding.

The Company uses Adjusted Net Income to measure the Company’s overall profitability because the Company believes it better reflects the comparable operating performance by excluding the impact of the non-cash amortization and depreciation that was created as a result of merger and acquisition activity. In addition, in evaluating EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per common share, you should be aware that in the future the Company may incur expenses such as those excluded in calculating them.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this earnings release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of, and subject to the protection of, the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding our ability to meet our guidance expectations for revenue, earnings per share, Adjusted earnings per common share, capital expenditures and effective tax rate, including for fiscal year 2023, are forward looking statements. Words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” and “plans” and similar expressions of future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may,” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts.

Various factors that could cause actual future results and other future events to differ materially from those estimated by management include, but are not limited to: the Company’s reliance on its relationship with Popular, Inc. (“Popular”) for a significant portion of its revenues pursuant to the Company’s second amended and restated Master Services Agreement (“MSA”) with them, and to grow the Company’s merchant acquiring business; the Company’s ability to renew its client contracts on terms favorable to the Company, including but not limited to the current term and any extension of the MSA with Popular; the Company’s dependence on its processing systems, technology infrastructure, security systems and fraudulent payment detection systems, as well as on the Company’s personnel and certain third parties with whom it does business, and the risks to the Company’s business if its systems are hacked or otherwise compromised; the Company’s ability to develop, install and adopt new software, technology and computing systems; a decreased client base due to consolidations and failures in the financial services industry; the credit risk of the Company’s merchant clients, for which it may also be liable; the continuing market position of the ATH network; a reduction in consumer confidence, whether as a result of a global economic downturn or otherwise, which leads to a decrease in consumer spending; the Company’s dependence on credit card associations, including any adverse changes in credit card association or network rules or fees; changes in the regulatory environment and changes in international, legal, tax, political, administrative or economic conditions; the geographical concentration of the Company’s business in Puerto Rico, including its business with the government of Puerto Rico and its instrumentalities, which are facing severe political and fiscal challenges; additional adverse changes in the general economic conditions in Puerto Rico, whether as a result of the government’s debt crisis or otherwise, including the continued migration of Puerto Ricans to the U.S. mainland, which could negatively affect the Company’s customer base, general consumer spending, the Company’s cost of operations and the Company’s ability to hire and retain qualified employees; operating an international business in Latin America and the Caribbean, in jurisdictions with potential political and economic instability; the impact of foreign exchange rates on operations; the Company’s ability to protect its intellectual property rights against infringement and to defend itself against claims of infringement brought by third parties; the Company’s ability to comply with U.S. federal, state, local and foreign regulatory requirements; evolving industry standards and adverse changes in global economic, political and other conditions; the Company’s level of indebtedness and restrictions contained in the Company’s debt agreements, including the secured credit facilities, as well as debt that could be incurred in the future; the Company’s ability to prevent a cybersecurity attack or breach to its information security; the possibility that the Company could lose its preferential tax rate in Puerto Rico; the possibility of future catastrophic hurricanes, earthquakes and other potential natural disasters affecting the Company’s main markets in Latin America and the Caribbean; and uncertainty related to the effect of the discontinuation of the London Interbank Offered Rate; the elimination of Popular’s ownership of the Company’s common stock; and the other factors set forth under “Part 1, Item 1A. Risk Factors,” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on February 24, 2023, as any such factors may be updated from time to time in the Company’s filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements, to report events or to report the occurrence of unanticipated events unless it is required to do so by law.

EVERTEC, Inc. Schedule 1: Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income Three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 (Dollar amounts in thousands, except share data) Revenues $ 159,814 $ 150,248 Operating costs and expenses Cost of revenues, exclusive of depreciation and amortization 76,417 64,659 Selling, general and administrative expenses 23,875 20,384 Depreciation and amortization 19,432 19,160 Total operating costs and expenses 119,724 104,203 Income from operations 40,090 46,045 Non-operating income (expenses) Interest income 1,133 667 Interest expense (5,643 ) (5,547 ) (Loss) gain on foreign currency remeasurement (4,864 ) 2,669 Earnings of equity method investment 1,155 570 Other income, net 1,010 637 Total non-operating expenses (7,209 ) (1,004 ) Income before income taxes 32,881 45,041 Income tax expense 2,818 6,175 Net income 30,063 38,866 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 11 (32 ) Net income attributable to EVERTEC, Inc.’s common stockholders 30,052 38,898 Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax Foreign currency translation adjustments 17,605 2,214 (Loss) gain on cash flow hedges (1,545 ) 9,725 Unrealized loss on change in fair value of debt securities available-for-sale $ (20 ) $ (27 ) Total comprehensive income attributable to EVERTEC, Inc.’s common stockholders $ 46,092 $ 50,810 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.46 $ 0.54 Diluted $ 0.46 $ 0.53 Shares used in computing net income per common share: Basic 64,968,298 71,965,664 Diluted 65,608,618 72,853,216

EVERTEC, Inc. Schedule 2: Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 173,662 $ 197,229 Restricted cash 19,015 18,428 Accounts receivable, net 127,876 131,080 Prepaid expenses and other assets 47,944 42,392 Total current assets 368,497 389,129 Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value 2,179 2,203 Investment in equity investee 15,703 14,661 Property and equipment, net 56,858 56,387 Operating lease right-of-use asset 15,627 15,918 Goodwill 434,340 423,392 Other intangible assets, net 213,706 200,320 Deferred tax asset 7,926 5,701 Derivative asset 5,768 7,440 Net investment in leases — 14 Other long-term assets 16,589 16,578 Total assets $ 1,137,193 $ 1,131,743 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current Liabilities: Accrued liabilities $ 80,064 $ 90,341 Accounts payable 47,647 46,751 Contract liability 19,737 15,226 Income tax payable 9,239 9,406 Current portion of long-term debt 20,750 20,750 Short-term borrowings — 20,000 Current portion of operating lease liability 5,796 5,936 Total current liabilities 183,233 208,410 Long-term debt 384,550 389,498 Deferred tax liability 10,162 10,111 Contract liability – long term 33,284 34,068 Operating lease liability – long-term 10,592 10,788 Other long-term liabilities 4,231 4,120 Total liabilities 626,052 656,995 Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, par value $0.01; 2,000,000 shares authorized; none issued — — Common stock, par value $0.01; 206,000,000 shares authorized; 65,078,462 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 (December 31, 2022 – 64,847,233) 651 648 Additional paid-in capital — — Accumulated earnings 507,563 487,349 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (446 ) (16,486 ) Total EVERTEC, Inc. stockholders’ equity 507,768 471,511 Non-controlling interest 3,373 3,237 Total equity 511,141 474,748 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,137,193 $ 1,131,743

EVERTEC, Inc. Schedule 3: Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 30,063 $ 38,866 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 19,432 19,160 Amortization of debt issue costs and accretion of discount 396 404 Operating lease amortization 1,626 1,450 Provision for expected credit losses and sundry losses 2,371 59 Deferred tax benefit (2,208 ) (702 ) Share-based compensation 5,557 4,279 Loss on disposition of property and equipment 159 91 Earnings of equity method investment (1,155 ) (570 ) Loss (gain) on foreign currency remeasurement 4,864 (2,669 ) Decrease (increase) in assets: Accounts receivable, net 10,044 7,060 Prepaid expenses and other assets (5,388 ) (5,573 ) Other long-term assets (261 ) (3,319 ) (Decrease) increase in liabilities: Accrued liabilities and accounts payable (13,417 ) 1,773 Income tax payable (639 ) 2,248 Contract liability 3,089 4,387 Operating lease liabilities 310 23 Other long-term liabilities (332 ) 714 Total adjustments 24,448 28,815 Net cash provided by operating activities 54,511 67,681 Cash flows from investing activities Additions to software (9,257 ) (8,669 ) Property and equipment acquired (4,063 ) (5,621 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (23,317 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (36,637 ) (14,290 ) Cash flows from financing activities Withholding taxes paid on share-based compensation (5,874 ) (5,648 ) Net decrease in short-term borrowings (20,000 ) — Repayment of short-term borrowings for purchase of equipment and software — (806 ) Dividends paid (3,249 ) (3,598 ) Repurchase of common stock (6,269 ) (21,179 ) Repayment of long-term debt (5,187 ) (4,938 ) Net cash used in financing activities (40,579 ) (36,169 ) Effect of foreign exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (275 ) 766 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (22,980 ) 17,988 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period 215,657 285,917 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period $ 192,677 $ 303,905 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash Cash and cash equivalents $ 173,662 $ 283,610 Restricted cash 19,015 20,295 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 192,677 $ 303,905

