Everlast Fitness Launches 8-week Training Camp with Jhon and Erny Matos

Everlast challenges users with an enhanced fitness experience led by boxing World Champions

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Everlast, the leader in fight sports, launched an 8-week training camp on the only platform dedicated to boxing, the Everlast Fitness App. Designed by certified trainers and professional boxers, the training camp is led by national boxing world champions and brothers, Jhon and Erny Matos, who are also certified personal trainers.

The 8-week camp is designed for all levels of fitness, from veterans of the ring to people just starting their boxing journey. Brothers Jhon and Erny guide participants through round-based boxing circuits and help to establish a solid foundation of boxing training techniques. Each week, participants can expect three days of work in the gym and one day of “roadwork homework”, taking users through an intensive training program mirroring how some of boxing’s greats prepare for their next big fight.

“Boxing is viewed as one of the hardest sports, and while it’s challenging, we believe that it’s meant for everyone. The key to mastering the sport is consistency and it’s a big part of why we helped format the 8-week Training Camp in this way,” Erny Matos says. “Our goal is to inspire and empower people with the chance to train like a champion and recognize the greatness within each of us.”

Jhon and Erny Matos join professional boxers, Errol Spence Jr., and Heather Hardy along with, six other certified professional trainers on the Everlast Fitness roster. Combined, the Matos brothers bring in over 30 years of experience in boxing, 17 National Championships, and expertise in strength and weight training, cardio, HIIT, plyometrics and more, ripe for users to unlock their greatness through the 32-day program.

“We’ve stood by our clients over the course of their fitness journeys at 5th Street Gym for years. One of the most rewarding parts of being a pro-boxer, and now trainer, is that I get to share the things I’ve learned with others to help them meet and surpass their goals. Now, we have the opportunity to reach even more people through new and innovative ways like Evelast’s Training Camp and we’re honored to be a part of it,” adds Jhon Matos. “We are both passionate about making the sport more accessible and approachable for people and this training camp is a seamless way to do both.”

“Community is a cornerstone of our values at Everlast and we are honored to welcome the Matos brothers into the Everlast family and community,” says Chris Zoller, Vice President of Marketing and Product Development at Everlast. “Our goal is to democratize the sport of boxing and athletics in general, and the 8-week training program is another step towards increasing access to the pros, which is a huge step in the right direction.”

The launch of the 8-week Training Camp comes on the heels of the Everlast Fitness official launch this summer. Everlast’s 8-week Training Camp can be accessed on Everlast Fitness now, available for download on Google Play, Apple and online at www.everlastfitnessapp.com. For more information, visit www.everlast.com.

About Everlast Worldwide Inc.



The preeminent brand in boxing since 1910, Everlast is the world’s leading manufacturer, marketer and licensor of boxing, MMA and fitness equipment. From legendary champions Jack Dempsey and Sugar Ray Robinson to current superstars Dustin Poirier and Deontay Wilder, Everlast is the brand of choice for generations of world champion professional athletes. Built on a brand heritage of strength, dedication, individuality and authenticity, Everlast is a necessary part of the lives of countless champions. Based in Manhattan, Everlast’s products are sold across more than 75 countries and 6 continents. For more information, visit www.everlast.com.

Contacts

Media:

Sophia Feleke



[email protected]