Everlast Democratizes At-Home Boxing With New Mobile Platform, Everlast Fitness

Everlast commits to affordable access to boxing, enabling users to channel their Greatness Within

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Everlast, the leader in fight sports, is making strides with the at-home fitness community through the launch of Everlast Fitness, the only platform dedicated to boxing taught by Everlast fighters and certified professional trainers. Within the platform, users have access to HIIT, cardio, core, plyometrics, strength, and boxing workouts. These can all be done with or without equipment through a monthly subscription they can use at home, available on Apple iOS, Android, Roku, AppleTV, and desktop.

Leveraging the support and guidance of world class legends, including Heather “The Heat” Hardy, WBC and UBF world champion, and Errol Spence Jr., unified welterweight world champion and former olympian, the platform aims to serve everyone from fitness beginners to professionals. Inside the app, they will find the knowledge and resources needed to stay motivated and progress to uncover their inner champion.

“As a boxer, I’m constantly working on my craft with my coach. Having the support from my camp makes it easy to stay on point and not lose focus, but not everyone has the resources that pro-boxers do,” says Errol Spence Jr. “It’s important for me to take the knowledge and experience I’ve gained throughout my career and be part of this platform that gives everyone access to training at all levels of experience.”

Taking another step toward democratizing the sport of boxing, through this summer, Everlast is giving the first 1,000 new members 1 year free. With new content being added regularly, the 112 year old iconic boxing brand features a variety of different workout classes from certified professional trainers and professional Everlast fighters.

“Boxing workouts have really taken off over the years as we’ve seen with the rise of boxing features and games,” says Chris Zoller, Vice President of Marketing and Product Development at Everlast. “Through Everlast Fitness, we’re looking forward to making connections to trainers and world class athletes more accessible as the leading brand in boxing.”

This launch follows the announcement of Everlast signing Nico Ali Walsh, grandson of the great Muhammad Ali, and the release of an NFT of Deontay Wilder’s custom glove ahead of the historic Tyson Fury III fight, furthering the commitment to innovation and advancing the world of boxing.

Everlast Fitness is available for download on Google Play, Apple, and online at www.everlastfitnessapp.com. For more information, visit www.everlast.com.

About Everlast Worldwide Inc.

The preeminent brand in boxing since 1910, Everlast is the world’s leading manufacturer, marketer and licensor of boxing, MMA and fitness equipment. From legendary champions Jack Dempsey and Sugar Ray Robinson to current superstars Dustin Poirier and Deontay Wilder, Everlast is the brand of choice for generations of world champion professional athletes. Built on a brand heritage of strength, dedication, individuality and authenticity, Everlast is a necessary part of the lives of countless champions. Based in Manhattan, Everlast’s products are sold across more than 75 countries and 6 continents. For more information, visit www.everlast.com.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Sophia Feleke



[email protected]