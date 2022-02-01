Ethernal Labs Announces The Exorians, A Next-Generation NFT Avatar Project And Play To Earn Gaming Experience

Ethernal Labs Is Building A Play To Earn Game Under The Guidance Of Legendary Game Producer Thomas Vu

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ethernal Labs, the incubator and technology studio leveraging the interactivity and utility of Web3 technologies, is excited to announce the launch of The Exorians, a next-generation, 12,000 edition NFT avatar collection. Each avatar will grant the holder access to The Exorians Universe, a new media franchise which aims to revolutionize how media is created, owned, and distributed. The Exorians community will influence the storyline of an upcoming comic series and the development of the subsequent AAA play-to-earn game.

The announcement follows Ethernal Labs’ raise of $20 million dollars earlier this year, in which Thomas Vu, executive producer of Arcane and League of Legends took part. Exorians will act as Ethernal Labs’ first step into blockchain gaming; the studio is committed to building a community-first social and gaming experience where holders of the Exorians avatars will be able to earn while enjoying an entirely new gaming and metaverse ecosystem.

Each of the 12,000 Exorians will act as a playable character within The Exorians Universe, and holders will be able to influence the direction of the ecosystem as a collective. The Exorians avatars will begin minting this summer on the Ethereum blockchain and will be closely followed by community-directed comics, a social metaverse, and the AAA play-to-earn game, which is being developed under the guidance of legendary game producer, Thomas Vu.

“Ethernal Labs is redefining ownership and engagement for gamers and collectors through blockchain technology,” said Thomas Vu. “The Exorians Universe will expand the possibilities of the metaverse and play-to-earn gaming through Web3 technologies and community ownership of both the ecosystem’s development and in-game assets.”

The Exorians avatar collection and the play-to-earn game are powered by Ethernity, who will provide the technology and DeFi implementation to create a powerful play-to-earn ecosystem. Ethernity is the premier authenticated NFT marketplace that issues fully licensed NFTs from the world’s biggest brands and iconic figures including Lionel Messi, Shaquille O’Neal, Bruce Lee, and DeLorean Motor Company, and is providing their expertise in blockchain technology to all future Ethernal Labs projects.

“We are extremely excited to introduce an entirely new gaming experience for the NFT and Web3 community,” said Nick Rose, Ethernal Labs and Ethernity Founder and CEO. “Exorians is a community-focused project, where holders will be able to influence the development of the ecosystem and earn while playing through DeFi implementation.”

More information can be found at https://exorians.com.

About Ethernal Labs

Ethernal Labs is a first-of-its-kind incubator and technology studio leveraging the interactivity and utility of web 3 technologies and is creating an entirely new ecosystem of decentralized apps to bring the world’s largest brands, artists, and individuals to the blockchain. Through these applications, Ethernal Labs will act as a studio-like gateway in bringing notable figures and brands into the NFT and metaverse ecosystem. Ethernal Lab’s partners will be able to utilize two verified marketplaces for digital assets, including Ethernity, the world’s first authenticated NFT platform, exclusive real-world and virtual experiences, augmented reality offerings, avatar creation, metaverse integration, and P2E gaming.

About Ethernity

Ethernity is the groundbreaking authenticated NFT project which offers authenticated and fully licensed artwork featuring the top artists and stars from sports, music, film, gaming, tech, history, and entertainment. Each of these digital artworks is represented as a non-fungible token (NFT).

