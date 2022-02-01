ETHBarcelona, Spain’s First Ethereum Conference, is Here to Prove That the Blockchain Can Be a Force for Good

Barcelona, Spain–(Newsfile Corp. – June 29, 2022) – ETHBarcelona will take place July 6-8 at Barcelona’s iconic Centre Convencions Internacional. It will be the first-ever Ethereum conference to take place in Spain, and is set to become a standout global event in fostering the positive social impact of Web3.

In line with this perspective, 5 percent of ticket sales will be donated to one social impact organization decided upon through audience polling.

This year’s ETHBarcelona event is inspired by the SolarPunk movement, which imagines a future wherein blockchain technology empowers nature and people alike.

ETHBarcelona will bridge the tech-first, alpha-laden programming of today’s leading blockchain conferences with the joyous revelry of Barcelona’s own festival culture. A diverse set of more than 100 speakers will lead discourse ranging from blockchain ethics to art, innovation, digital identity and the metaverse. In between, attendees will experience musical performances, NFT exhibitions, hands-on workshops, and meditative spaces.

ETHBarcelona speakers will represent the foremost organizations in blockchain, such as James Beck of ConsenSys (MetaMask), Simona Pop from Gitcoin & Status.im, and Scott Moore, co-founder of Gitcoin. Further Web3 pioneers at ETHBarcelona include Evin McMullen, CEO of Disco.xyz, and Griff Green, co-founder of Giveth, Commons Stack and DAppNode.

“In these community gatherings, you can feel the alchemy between people and projects building. The intersection of web3 with art and social impact is inherently present in Barcelona. The city is a multicultural hub and attracts people from all over the world, making it the perfect place to unite the English and Spanish-speaking blockchain communities,” explains ETHBarcelona Core Team Member Micaela Ruiz. “We are committed to making ETHBarcelona diverse, solution-oriented, positive, and welcoming to all crypto-natives and crypto-curious who want to join the ride.”

With the rapid increase in the use of smartphones across third world countries innovative crypto -backed solutions are spearheading the efforts to give more control to users.

The event is open to all members of the public. Up to 4000 crypto enthusiasts are expected to attend. Tickets can only be purchased with cryptocurrency.

