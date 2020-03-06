estudioHerreros’ Installation For The Project Palabras… By Muntadas

New Project By Architects estudioHerreros

The artwork Palabras… by Antoni Muntadas is transformed into a three-dimensional experience through the new installation designed by estudioHerreros.

estudioHerreros adds another project to its contributions in the art world, such as the new Munch Museum in Oslo or the public areas of the MALBA Museum in Buenos Aires, among others.

©estudioHerreros

estudioHerreros has designed the installation of the project Palabras…by Antoni Muntadas for the El País stand in ARCO-Madrid-2020. The Muntadas project is a work in progress on the power of words, their meaning and their transmutation into images that are sometimes diluted while we stop knowing what they really mean, but also weigh and acquire a presence as solid as enigmatic. These words are transferred to canvases that are hung without fixation on a solid plane. The collaboration between art and architecture contributes to what usually would have been a static installation of the canvases with a spatial three-dimensionality that incorporates the viewer and its movements around a construction as a folded wall that offers a sequence of perceptions that produce the discovery, overlap and contrast of the images / words emphasizing their meaning. The width of the support and its two carefully chosen shades of grey – the grey of the dihedral walls that build the space is identical to the color of the concrete floor seeking maximum neutrality, and the grey of the freestanding exhibition wall, more weightless and in contrast to the blacks and whites of the artwork – and its formalization full of urban allusions refer to the materials of the city and the industrial condition of the pavilion where the installation is exhibited.

The relationship between Antoni Muntadas and Juan Herreros dates back about fifteen years. They have given workshops together in Montevideo and Santander, delivered lectures and colloquiums in Ecuador and Argentina and jointly published several conversations with third parties about public space.

estudioHerreros’ relationship with ARCOmadrid dates back to 2009 when they were responsible for the layout of the fair and its VIP room design in three editions.

estudioHerreros has an ample relation with the art world with important contributions such as the new Munch Museum in Oslo that will be inaugurated this year, the re-qualification of the public areas of the MALBA Museum in Buenos Aires, the CarrerasMugica gallery in Bilbao, the SOLO Museum and the overhaul of the exhibition galleries of the Reina Sofía Museum in Madrid along with a series of designs for galleries, exhibitions, art fairs and artist studios such as Luis Gordillo’s.

Images ©estudioHerreros