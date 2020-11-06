Essent Group Ltd. Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results & Declares Quarterly Dividend

HAMILTON, Bermuda–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) today reported net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 of $124.5 million or $1.11 per diluted share, compared to $144.6 million or $1.47 per diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Essent also announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per common share. The dividend is payable on December 10, 2020, to shareholders of record on December 1, 2020.

“ We are encouraged by the increase in our third quarter earnings as compared to the second quarter due to a lower loss provision driven by a decrease in the number of new COVID-19 default notices received on our insured portfolio,” said Mark A. Casale, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “ Although our outlook on the economy remains cautious, we are pleased with the resilience and strength that housing has demonstrated throughout the year which has been a bright spot in the economy and positive for high credit quality growth in our business.”

Financial Highlights:

Insurance in force as of September 30, 2020 was $190.8 billion, compared to $174.6 billion as of June 30, 2020 and $161.0 billion as of September 30, 2019.

New insurance written for the third quarter was $36.7 billion, compared to $28.2 billion in the second quarter of 2020 and $18.7 billion in the third quarter of 2019.

Net premiums earned for the third quarter were $222.3 million, compared to $211.5 million in the second quarter of 2020 and $203.5 million in the third quarter of 2019.

The expense ratio for the third quarter was 16.7%, compared to 18.4% in the second quarter of 2020 and 20.4% in the third quarter of 2019.

The provision for losses and LAE for the third quarter was $55.3 million, compared to a provision of $175.9 million in the second quarter of 2020 and a provision of $10.0 million in the third quarter of 2019.

The percentage of loans in default as of September 30, 2020 was 4.54%, compared to 5.19% as of June 30, 2020 and 0.75% as of September 30, 2019. As of October 31, 2020, the percentage of loans in default was 4.25%.



The combined ratio for the third quarter was 41.6%, compared to 101.5% in the second quarter of 2020 and 25.3% in the third quarter of 2019.

Other income for the third quarter includes a $0.7 million loss for the change in the fair value of embedded derivatives in certain of our third-party reinsurance agreements, compared to a gain of $2.5 million in the second quarter of 2020 and a loss of $0.8 million in the third quarter of 2019.

The consolidated balance of cash and investments at September 30, 2020 was $4.7 billion, including cash and investment balances at Essent Group Ltd. of $685.0 million.

The combined risk-to-capital ratio of the U.S. mortgage insurance business, which includes statutory capital for both Essent Guaranty, Inc. and Essent Guaranty of PA, Inc., was 11.6:1 as of September 30, 2020.

On October 8, 2020, Essent Guaranty, Inc. obtained $399.2 million of fully collateralized excess of loss reinsurance coverage on mortgage insurance policies written by Essent in September 2019 through July 2020 from Radnor Re 2020-2 Ltd., a newly formed Bermuda special purpose insurer. Radnor Re 2020-2 Ltd. is not a subsidiary or an affiliate of Essent Group Ltd.

During the third quarter, A.M. Best affirmed its “A (Excellent)” financial strength rating of Essent Guaranty, Inc. and a long-term issuer credit rating of “a” of the operating subsidiaries of Essent Group Ltd. Essent Guaranty, Inc. also has financial strength ratings of “A3” by Moody’s and “BBB+” by S&P.

On October 14, 2020, Essent Group Ltd. entered into an amended and restated credit facility, increasing to $625 million the committed capacity and extending the contractual maturity to October 16, 2023.

Conference Call:

Essent management will hold a conference call at 10:00 AM Eastern time today to discuss its results. The conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet at http://ir.essentgroup.com/events-and-presentations/events/default.aspx. The call may also be accessed by dialing 833-287-0797 inside the U.S., or 647-689-4456 for international callers, using passcode 3494393 or by referencing Essent.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Essent website approximately two hours after the live broadcast ends for a period of one year. A replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the call ends for a period of two weeks, using the following dial-in numbers and passcode: 800-585-8367 inside the U.S., or 416-621-4642 for international callers, passcode 3494393.

In addition to the information provided in the company’s earnings news release, other statistical and financial information, which may be referred to during the conference call, will be available on Essent’s website at http://ir.essentgroup.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may include “forward-looking statements” which are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond our control. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” or “potential” or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, the following: the impact of COVID-19 and related economic conditions; changes in or to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (the “GSEs”), whether through Federal legislation, restructurings or a shift in business practices; failure to continue to meet the mortgage insurer eligibility requirements of the GSEs; competition for customers; lenders or investors seeking alternatives to private mortgage insurance; an increase in the number of loans insured through Federal government mortgage insurance programs, including those offered by the Federal Housing Administration; decline in new insurance written and franchise value due to loss of a significant customer; decline in the volume of low down payment mortgage originations; the definition of “Qualified Mortgage” reducing the size of the mortgage origination market or creating incentives to use government mortgage insurance programs; the definition of “Qualified Residential Mortgage” reducing the number of low down payment loans or lenders and investors seeking alternatives to private mortgage insurance; the implementation of the Basel III Capital Accord discouraging the use of private mortgage insurance; a decrease in the length of time that insurance policies are in force; uncertainty of loss reserve estimates; deteriorating economic conditions; our non-U.S. operations becoming subject to U.S. Federal income taxation; becoming considered a passive foreign investment company for U.S. Federal income tax purposes; and other risks and factors described in Part I, Item 1A “Risk Factors” of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 18, 2020, as subsequently updated through other reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

About the Company:

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) is a Bermuda-based holding company (collectively with its subsidiaries, “Essent”) which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Essent Guaranty, Inc., offers private mortgage insurance for single-family mortgage loans in the United States. Essent provides private capital to mitigate mortgage credit risk, allowing lenders to make additional mortgage financing available to prospective homeowners. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Essent Guaranty, Inc. is licensed to write mortgage insurance in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, and is approved by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Essent also offers mortgage-related insurance, reinsurance and advisory services through its Bermuda-based subsidiary, Essent Reinsurance Ltd. Essent is committed to supporting environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) initiatives that are relevant to the company and align with the companywide dedication to responsible corporate citizenship that positively impacts the community and people served. Additional information regarding Essent may be found at www.essentgroup.com and www.essent.us.

Source: Essent Group Ltd.

Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries Financial Results and Supplemental Information (Unaudited) Quarter Ended September 30, 2020 Exhibit A Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) Exhibit B Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) Exhibit C Historical Quarterly Data Exhibit D New Insurance Written Exhibit E Insurance in Force and Risk in Force Exhibit F Other Risk in Force Exhibit G Portfolio Vintage Data Exhibit H Reinsurance Vintage Data Exhibit I Portfolio Geographic Data Exhibit J Defaults, Reserve for Losses and LAE, and Claims Exhibit K Investments Available for Sale Exhibit L Insurance Company Capital Exhibit M Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure – Adjusted Book Value per Share

Exhibit A Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues: Direct premiums written $ 243,390 $ 208,567 $ 677,414 $ 589,081 Ceded premiums (21,167) (10,263) (57,544) (24,729) Net premiums written 222,223 198,304 619,870 564,352 Decrease in unearned premiums 35 5,169 20,355 5,402 Net premiums earned 222,258 203,473 640,225 569,754 Net investment income 18,639 21,104 59,138 61,565 Realized investment gains, net 267 1,153 2,133 2,396 Other income 1,874 657 6,459 5,090 Total revenues 243,038 226,387 707,955 638,805 Losses and expenses: Provision for losses and LAE 55,280 9,990 239,220 22,057 Other underwriting and operating expenses 37,100 41,588 117,866 124,138 Interest expense 2,227 2,584 6,925 7,933 Total losses and expenses 94,607 54,162 364,011 154,128 Income before income taxes 148,431 172,225 343,944 484,677 Income tax expense 23,895 27,595 54,505 75,922 Net income $ 124,536 $ 144,630 $ 289,439 $ 408,755 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.11 $ 1.48 $ 2.78 $ 4.18 Diluted 1.11 1.47 2.77 4.16 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 111,908 97,822 104,147 97,739 Diluted 112,134 98,257 104,383 98,178 Net income $ 124,536 $ 144,630 $ 289,439 $ 408,755 Other comprehensive income (loss): Change in unrealized appreciation of investments 12,036 17,367 76,247 91,720 Total other comprehensive income 12,036 17,367 76,247 91,720 Comprehensive income $ 136,572 $ 161,997 $ 365,686 $ 500,475 Loss ratio 24.9 % 4.9 % 37.4 % 3.9 % Expense ratio 16.7 20.4 18.4 21.8 Combined ratio 41.6 % 25.3 % 55.8 % 25.7 %

Exhibit B Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) September 30, December 31, (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2020 2019 Assets Investments Fixed maturities available for sale, at fair value $ 3,549,397 $ 3,035,385 Short-term investments available for sale, at fair value 952,952 315,362 Total investments available for sale 4,502,349 3,350,747 Other invested assets 83,063 78,873 Total investments 4,585,412 3,429,620 Cash 118,691 71,350 Accrued investment income 19,152 18,535 Accounts receivable 45,434 40,655 Deferred policy acquisition costs 16,704 15,705 Property and equipment 14,596 17,308 Prepaid federal income tax 279,136 261,885 Other assets 27,963 18,367 Total assets $ 5,107,088 $ 3,873,425 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities Reserve for losses and LAE $ 307,737 $ 69,362 Unearned premium reserve 258,532 278,887 Net deferred tax liability 281,506 249,620 Credit facility borrowings, net of deferred costs 424,658 224,237 Other accrued liabilities 88,111 66,474 Total liabilities 1,360,544 888,580 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ Equity Common shares, $0.015 par value: Authorized – 233,333; issued and outstanding – 112,423 shares in 2020 and 98,394 shares in 2019 1,686 1,476 Additional paid-in capital 1,566,448 1,118,655 Accumulated other comprehensive income 132,434 56,187 Retained earnings 2,045,976 1,808,527 Total stockholders’ equity 3,746,544 2,984,845 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 5,107,088 $ 3,873,425 Return on average equity (1) 11.5 % 20.8 % (1) The 2020 return on average equity is calculated by dividing annualized year-to-date 2020 net income by average equity. The 2019 return on average equity is calculated by dividing full year 2019 net income by average equity.

Exhibit C Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Information Historical Quarterly Data 2020 2019 Selected Income Statement Data September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 (In thousands, except per share amounts) Revenues: Net premiums written $ 222,223 $ 205,904 $ 191,743 $ 196,493 $ 198,304 $ 188,404 $ 177,644 Net premiums earned (1) 222,258 211,471 206,496 207,671 203,473 188,490 177,791 Other revenues (2) 20,780 24,606 22,344 21,091 22,914 23,402 22,735 Total revenues 243,038 236,077 228,840 228,762 226,387 211,892 200,526 Losses and expenses: Provision for losses and LAE 55,280 175,877 8,063 10,929 9,990 4,960 7,107 Other underwriting and operating expenses 37,100 38,819 41,947 41,231 41,588 41,520 41,030 Interest expense 2,227 2,566 2,132 2,218 2,584 2,679 2,670 Total losses and expenses 94,607 217,262 52,142 54,378 54,162 49,159 50,807 Income before income taxes 148,431 18,815 176,698 174,384 172,225 162,733 149,719 Income tax expense (3) 23,895 3,435 27,175 27,426 27,595 26,328 21,999 Net income $ 124,536 $ 15,380 $ 149,523 $ 146,958 $ 144,630 $ 136,405 $ 127,720 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.11 $ 0.15 $ 1.53 $ 1.50 $ 1.48 $ 1.39 $ 1.31 Diluted 1.11 0.15 1.52 1.49 1.47 1.39 1.30 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 111,908 102,500 97,949 97,830 97,822 97,798 97,595 Diluted 112,134 102,605 98,326 98,376 98,257 98,170 98,104 Other Data: Loss ratio (4) 24.9 % 83.2 % 3.9 % 5.3 % 4.9 % 2.6 % 4.0 % Expense ratio (5) 16.7 18.4 20.3 19.9 20.4 22.0 23.1 Combined ratio 41.6 % 101.5 % 24.2 % 25.1 % 25.3 % 24.7 % 27.1 % Return on average equity (annualized) 13.5 % 1.8 % 19.6 % 20.1 % 20.8 % 20.9 % 20.9 % (1) Net premiums earned also includes premiums earned on GSE and other risk share. See Exhibit F. (2) Certain of our third-party reinsurance agreements contain an embedded derivative as the premium ceded under those agreements will vary based on changes in interest rates. Other revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, March 31, 2020, December 31, 2019, September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019 include net favorable (unfavorable) changes of ($677), $2,502, ($4,200), ($3,585), ($760), $1,160 and $1,424, respectively, in the fair value of these embedded derivatives. (3) Income tax expense for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 was reduced by $620 and $1,956, respectively, of excess tax benefits associated with the vesting of common shares and common share units during each period. (4) Loss ratio is calculated by dividing the provision for losses and LAE by net premiums earned. (5) Expense ratio is calculated by dividing other underwriting and operating expenses by net premiums earned.

Exhibit C, continued Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Information Historical Quarterly Data 2020 2019 Other Data, continued: September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 ($ in thousands) U.S. Mortgage Insurance Portfolio Flow: New insurance written $ 36,664,583 $ 28,163,212 $ 13,549,299 $ 15,839,836 $ 18,719,876 $ 17,973,505 $ 10,945,307 New risk written 8,938,544 6,875,250 3,384,171 3,966,363 4,695,611 4,485,217 2,713,389 Bulk: New insurance written $ — $ — $ 151 $ — $ 6,133 $ 29,524 $ 55,002 New risk written — — 24 — 842 2,129 6,542 Total: Average gross premium rate (6) 0.51 % 0.53 % 0.51 % 0.51 % 0.52 % 0.51 % 0.50 % Average net premium rate (7) 0.46 % 0.48 % 0.48 % 0.49 % 0.49 % 0.49 % 0.48 % New insurance written $ 36,664,583 $ 28,163,212 $ 13,549,450 $ 15,839,836 $ 18,726,009 $ 18,003,029 $ 11,000,309 New risk written $ 8,938,544 $ 6,875,250 $ 3,384,195 $ 3,966,363 $ 4,696,453 $ 4,487,346 $ 2,719,931 Insurance in force (end of period) $ 190,811,292 $ 174,646,273 $ 165,615,503 $ 164,005,853 $ 160,962,192 $ 153,317,157 $ 143,181,641 Gross risk in force (end of period) (8) $ 47,838,668 $ 43,993,989 $ 41,865,977 $ 41,402,950 $ 40,540,289 $ 38,531,090 $ 35,925,830 Risk in force (end of period) $ 41,219,216 $ 39,113,879 $ 38,290,022 $ 38,947,857 $ 38,784,584 $ 37,034,687 $ 34,744,417 Policies in force 781,836 733,651 706,714 702,925 693,085 666,705 629,808 Weighted average coverage (9) 25.1 % 25.2 % 25.3 % 25.2 % 25.2 % 25.1 % 25.1 % Annual persistency 64.2 % 67.9 % 73.9 % 77.5 % 82.1 % 84.8 % 85.1 % Loans in default (count) 35,464 38,068 5,841 5,947 5,232 4,405 4,096 Percentage of loans in default 4.54 % 5.19 % 0.83 % 0.85 % 0.75 % 0.66 % 0.65 % Other Risk in Force GSE and other risk share (10) $ 1,216,353 $ 1,031,699 $ 1,100,966 $ 895,374 $ 849,184 $ 802,530 $ 771,175 Credit Facility Borrowings outstanding $ 425,000 $ 425,000 $ 425,000 $ 225,000 $ 225,000 $ 225,000 $ 225,000 Undrawn committed capacity $ 75,000 $ 75,000 $ 75,000 $ 275,000 $ 275,000 $ 275,000 $ 275,000 Weighted average interest rate (end of period) 1.90 % (6) Average gross premium rate is calculated by dividing annualized premiums earned for the U.S. mortgage insurance portfolio, before reductions for premiums ceded under third-party reinsurance, by average insurance in force for the period. (7) Average net premium rate is calculated by dividing annualized net premiums earned for the U.S. mortgage insurance portfolio by average insurance in force for the period. (8) Gross risk in force includes risk ceded under third-party reinsurance. (9) Weighted average coverage is calculated by dividing end of period gross risk in force by end of period insurance in force. (10) GSE and other risk share includes GSE risk share and other reinsurance transactions. Essent Re provides insurance or reinsurance relating to the risk in force on loans in reference pools acquired by Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae.

Exhibit D Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Information New Insurance Written: Flow NIW by Credit Score Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 ($ in thousands) >=760 $ 16,887,062 46.1 % $ 7,467,620 39.9 % $ 34,706,705 44.3 % $ 19,251,937 40.4 % 740-759 6,557,520 17.9 3,286,476 17.5 14,316,011 18.3 8,272,424 17.4 720-739 5,238,462 14.3 2,800,181 15.0 11,609,703 14.8 6,938,374 14.6 700-719 4,187,254 11.4 2,202,659 11.8 9,024,266 11.5 5,695,567 11.9 680-699 2,131,994 5.8 1,570,179 8.4 5,127,817 6.5 4,013,107 8.4 <=679 1,662,291 4.5 1,392,761 7.4 3,592,592 4.6 3,467,279 7.3 Total $ 36,664,583 100.0 % $ 18,719,876 100.0 % $ 78,377,094 100.0 % $ 47,638,688 100.0 % Weighted average credit score 751 744 749 744 NIW by LTV Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 ($ in thousands) 85.00% and below $ 6,815,158 18.6 % $ 2,126,071 11.4 % $ 13,807,437 17.6 % $ 5,789,334 12.2 % 85.01% to 90.00% 11,324,610 30.9 5,288,027 28.2 24,391,509 31.1 13,089,688 27.5 90.01% to 95.00% 14,781,544 40.3 7,896,661 42.2 31,382,298 40.1 20,081,707 42.1 95.01% and above 3,743,271 10.2 3,409,117 18.2 8,795,850 11.2 8,677,959 18.2 Total $ 36,664,583 100.0 % $ 18,719,876 100.0 % $ 78,377,094 100.0 % $ 47,638,688 100.0 % Weighted average LTV 91 % 92 % 91 % 92 % NIW by Product Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Single Premium policies 8.6 % 10.8 % 9.5 % 11.3 % Monthly Premium policies 91.4 89.2 90.5 88.7 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % NIW by Purchase vs. Refinance Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Purchase 61.1 % 79.6 % 60.0 % 83.3 % Refinance 38.9 20.4 40.0 16.7 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %

Exhibit E Essent Group Ltd. and Subsidiaries Supplemental Information Insurance in Force and Risk in Force Portfolio by Credit Score IIF by FICO score September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 ($ in thousands) >=760 $ 78,923,142 41.4 % $ 71,570,804 41.0 % $ 67,408,766 41.9 % 740-759 33,229,396 17.4 30,265,718 17.3 27,178,330 16.9 720-739 28,496,228 15.0 26,130,764 15.0 23,459,055 14.6 700-719 22,748,385 11.9 20,721,839 11.9 18,728,884 11.6 680-699 15,302,772 8.0 14,545,011 8.3 13,418,919 8.3 <=679 12,111,369 6.3 11,412,137 6.5 10,768,238 6.7 Total $ 190,811,292 100.0 % $ 174,646,273 100.0 % $ 160,962,192 100.0 % Weighted average credit score 745 745 745 Gross RIF by FICO score September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 ($ in thousands) >=760 $ 19,606,502 41.0 % $ 17,871,881 40.6 % $ 16,877,750 41.6 % 740-759 8,395,009 17.5 7,672,436 17.4 6,857,369 16.9 720-739 7,251,499 15.2 6,673,863 15.2 5,980,949 14.8 700-719 5,738,412 12.0 5,246,989 11.9 4,743,360 11.7 680-699 3,853,734 8.0 3,693,448 8.4 3,406,811 8.4 <=679 2,993,512 6.3 2,835,372 6.5 2,674,050 6.6 Total $ 47,838,668 100.0 % $ 43,993,989 100.0 % $ 40,540,289 100.0 % Portfolio by LTV IIF by LTV September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 ($ in thousands) 85.00% and below $ 23,979,065 12.6 % $ 19,874,830 11.4 % $ 16,918,870 10.5 % 85.01% to 90.00% 55,453,633 29.1 50,446,645 28.9 46,021,398 28.6 90.01% to 95.00% 84,573,433 44.3 79,112,541 45.3 75,528,177 46.9 95.01% and above 26,805,161 14.0 25,212,257 14.4 22,493,747 14.0 Total $ 190,811,292 100.0 % $ 174,646,273 100.0 % $ 160,962,192 100.0 % Weighted average LTV 92 % 92 % 92 % Gross RIF by LTV September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 ($ in thousands) 85.00% and below $ 2,759,320 5.8 % $ 2,292,935 5.2 % $ 1,953,058 4.8 % 85.01% to 90.00% 13,307,205 27.8 12,120,308 27.6 11,065,886 27.3 90.01% to 95.00% 24,391,376 51.0 22,760,884 51.7 21,633,852 53.4 95.01% and above 7,380,767 15.4 6,819,862 15.5 5,887,493 14.5 Total $ 47,838,668 100.0 % $ 43,993,989 100.0 % $ 40,540,289 100.0 % Portfolio by Loan Amortization Period IIF by Loan Amortization Period September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 ($ in thousands) FRM 30 years and higher $ 180,135,430 94.4 % $ 165,143,246 94.5 % $ 151,594,009 94.2 % FRM 20-25 years 3,945,019 2.1 3,277,847 1.9 2,872,964 1.8 FRM 15 years 4,417,092 2.3 3,660,888 2.1 3,367,326 2.1 ARM 5 years and higher 2,313,751 1.2 2,564,292 1.5 3,127,893 1.9 Total $ 190,811,292 100.0 % $ 174,646,273 100.0 % $ 160,962,192 100.0 %

Contacts

Media Contact

610.230.0556



[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact

Christopher G. Curran



Senior Vice President – Investor Relations



855-809-ESNT



[email protected]up.com

Read full story here