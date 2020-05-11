Essent Announces New Integration With Cloudvirga

RADNOR, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Essent Guaranty, Inc., a nationwide provider of mortgage insurance (MI) and a subsidiary of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT), and Cloudvirga, who powers one of the most complete digital platforms for consumers, loan officers, and brokers, announced today that they now offer Essent’s products and services through the integration.

“Essent constantly seeks better ways to help our clients become more efficient, reducing time and effort by working with mortgage technology providers,” said Bill Kaiser, Essent’s Chief Operations Officer. “Our new integration with Cloudvirga provides our mutual customers direct access to EssentEDGE, and is focused on providing the borrower a great mortgage experience.”

EssentEDGE evaluates a wide variety of loan characteristics to provide borrowers the best available engine pricing. Cloudvirga’s digital platforms now seamlessly connect with Essent to return EssentEDGE rates in seconds and granting lenders improved tools to manage their Essent products and services.

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) is a Bermuda-based holding company (collectively with its subsidiaries, “Essent”) which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Essent Guaranty, Inc., offers private mortgage insurance for single-family mortgage loans in the United States. Essent provides private capital to mitigate mortgage credit risk, allowing lenders to make additional mortgage financing available to prospective homeowners. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Essent Guaranty, Inc. is licensed to write mortgage insurance in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, and is approved by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Essent also offers mortgage-related insurance, reinsurance and advisory services through its Bermuda-based subsidiary, Essent Reinsurance Ltd. Essent is committed to supporting environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) initiatives that are relevant to the company and align with the companywide dedication to responsible corporate citizenship that positively impacts the community and people served. Additional information regarding Essent may be found at www.essentgroup.com and www.essent.us.

