Esri Announces Launch of ArcGIS Field Maps

Cutting-Edge App Delivers Multi-Functional Capabilities to Support Field Workflows

REDLANDS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ArcGIS—Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, today announced the launch of the ArcGIS Field Maps mobile app. ArcGIS Field Maps is an all-in-one app that uses data-driven maps to help mobile workers collect and edit data, find information, plus report their real-time locations. ArcGIS Field Maps will solve many workflow challenges for organizations that have prioritized digital transformation from paper-based to digital field operations management.

“In the past, someone working in the field needed several individual apps on a device, each with its own focused purpose to view the organization’s maps, to edit and collect data, and to record location tracks,” said Scott Ball, Esri field operations apps principal product manager. “ArcGIS Field Maps does all this and more—in one place with only one login.”

Organizations deploying mobile personnel will benefit from a single, powerful application that streamlines mobile operations and workflows by reducing the number of tools and optimizing field efficiencies with real-time location.

This new solution also solves a common problem—mobile crews using one set of maps while personnel at headquarters work from another. Additionally, it is a burden for an IT department to maintain and manage multiple apps across a large field workforce. With ArcGIS Field Maps, everyone involved can see and work from the same data simultaneously—saving time, reducing errors, supporting field workflows and boosting overall efficiency.

This new app also combines three of Esri’s current mobile applications—ArcGIS Collector, ArcGIS Explorer and ArcGIS Tracker—into a single tool. ArcGIS Field Maps is now available to download on the Apple App Store and Google Play. To learn more, visit esri.com/fieldmaps.

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations including 90 of the Fortune 100 companies, all 50 state governments, more than half of all counties (large and small), and 87 of the Forbes Top 100 Colleges in the U.S., as well as all 15 Executive Departments of the U.S. Government and dozens of independent agencies. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial information technology, Esri engineers the most advanced solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics. Visit us at esri.com.

Copyright © 2020 Esri. All rights reserved. Esri, the Esri globe logo, ArcGIS, The Science of Where, esri.com, and @esri.com are trademarks, service marks, or registered marks of Esri in the United States, the European Community, or certain other jurisdictions. Other companies and products or services mentioned herein may be trademarks, service marks, or registered marks of their respective mark owners.

Contacts

Jo Ann Pruchniewski



Public Relations, Esri



Mobile: 301-693-2643



Email: [email protected]