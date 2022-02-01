eSign and PDF Workflow Leader, Nitro Software, Launches Next Innovation Cycle

Productivity Platform now offers increased document efficiency, security, and visibility

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nitro Software, a global leader in eSignatures and document productivity SaaS solutions, continues to drive innovation, with its latest product release to manage documents and workflows even more easily, efficiently, and securely.

Nitro’s Summer Release introduces a combination of new product features, enhancements and integrations across the entire Nitro Productivity Platform, including Nitro PDF Pro, Nitro Sign and Nitro Analytics.

In addition to improved user experience, key enhancements in the Summer Release of the Nitro Productivity Platform include:

Nitro Analytics : New ROI Dashboard with an automatic ROI Calculator and actionable data to fuel document workflow decisions

: New ROI Dashboard with an automatic ROI Calculator and actionable data to fuel document workflow decisions Nitro PDF Pro for Mac : Improved UI design and feature enhancements

: Improved UI design and feature enhancements Nitro PDF Pro : Expanded integrations with Microsoft SharePoint, Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP), and iManage

: Expanded integrations with Microsoft SharePoint, Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP), and iManage Nitro Sign Premium (formerly Connective): Premium offering with advanced security, eID, and high-trust eSigning

Nitro’s Chief Product Officer, Sam Thorpe, said: “At Nitro, our mission is to help customers simplify, secure, and automate document workflows with innovative products and exceptional support that drives their digital transformation. This commitment is shown in our Summer Release, and we are excited to share new features across the entire Productivity Platform. With the latest product enhancements and expanded integrations, customers can now work from any device, including Mac and mobile, with increased efficiency, security, and visibility across the entire document lifecycle. And at a time when customers need ever higher levels of security and trust, Nitro Sign now offers a full suite of products from basic signing to the highest grade eSigning and eID.”

About Nitro

Nitro is a global leader in eSignatures and document productivity, offering comprehensive SaaS business solutions to support acceleration of digital transformation and drive better business outcomes for organizations around the world through fast, efficient digital processes and workflows. Nitro’s Productivity Platform includes highly secure eSigning, eID, powerful PDF productivity, and industry-leading analytics, supported by a superior customer success team. With more than 3 million licensed users and 13,000+ business customers, Nitro operates across 157 countries and serves 67% of Fortune 500 businesses, including three Fortune 10 companies.

