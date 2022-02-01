Eric Flores Named #1 VA Purchase Lender in State of Indiana and Allen County

FORT WAYNE, Ind.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nations Lending is proud to announce that loan officer Retired Capt. Eric Flores has been named the #1 VA Purchase Lender in the State of Indiana and Allen County for 2022. This impressive achievement demonstrates Flores’ commitment to helping veterans and their families achieve their homeownership goals.





As a loan officer at Nations Lending’s Fort Wayne branch, Flores has a proven track record of providing outstanding service to his clients. His expertise and dedication have helped him earn this prestigious recognition. Flores is a skilled professional who has a deep understanding of the VA loan program and its benefits. He works tirelessly to ensure that every client receives personalized attention and support throughout the homebuying process.

“I am honored to receive this recognition, and I am grateful for the opportunity to serve our veteran community,” said Flores. “At Nations Lending, we are committed to providing our clients with exceptional service, and I am proud to be a part of such a great team.”

“Eric Flores’ dedication to helping our nation’s veterans achieve their dream of homeownership is unmatched. As the best VA Purchase Lender in the state of Indiana and Allen County, Eric’s commitment to providing exceptional service and expertise has truly set him apart,” said Corey Caster, Executive Vice President of National Production at Nations Lending. “We are proud to have him as part of the Nations Lending team and congratulate him on this well-deserved recognition.”

This recognition underscores Nations Lending’s commitment to supporting veterans and their families. As a leading mortgage lender, Nations Lending provides a range of financing options, including VA loans, to help veterans achieve their dreams of homeownership.

For more information about Eric Flores and Nations Lending, visit the Fort Wayne branch at 9614 Lima Rd, Suite 104, Fort Wayne, IN 46818, or reach out via phone at (260) 249-5922 or (260) 468-0065.

About Nations Lending

Nations Lending Corporation™ is one of the fastest-growing mortgage lenders in the U.S. Headquartered in the Cleveland, Ohio area, it is licensed to lend in all 50 states and has 138 branches across the U.S. The company makes its mission of “home loans. made human.™” an integral part of its mortgage experience, offering tailored customer service and a variety of programs to suit any home buyer’s needs: FHA, VA, Conventional, Jumbo, USDA, and more. Nations is an agency-direct lender with Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae and retains mortgage servicing rights on 96 percent of the loans it originates. The company is a two-time Inc. 5000 winner, which lists the fastest-growing privately held companies in the country. Nations was named a top-100 lender by National Mortgage Professional Magazine; a six-time winner of Scotsman Guide’s Top Mortgage Lenders; and a Top Workplaces for Millennials winner by Fortune Magazine. Nations consistently ranks as a top IMB at National Mortgage Professional and Mortgage Executive Magazine. For more information, visit www.NationsLending.com.

