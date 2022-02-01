Equinix and VMware to Expand Global Cloud Services Offerings

Companies Announce VMware Cloud on Equinix Metal® to Better Meet the Latency, Performance, Security, and Data Locality Requirements of Enterprise Workloads

BARCELONA, Spain–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VMware Explore 2022 Europe—Today at VMware Explore 2022 Europe, Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the world’s digital infrastructure company, and VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) announced an expanded global relationship to deliver new digital infrastructure and multi-cloud services.

Together, the companies unveiled VMware Cloud on Equinix Metal®, a new distributed cloud service that will deliver a more performant, secure, and cost-effective cloud option to support enterprise applications. The service will combine VMware-managed and supported cloud infrastructure as a service with Equinix’s interconnected, global Bare Metal as a Service offering. The service will extend customers’ cloud environments into distributed metro locations to satisfy business-critical performance demands at the edge while enabling them to preserve the integrity of enterprise workloads.

“Customers to date have lacked a suitable cloud option that combines on-premises security and control with high performance, data locality, and low overall TCO,” said Dave McCarthy, Research Vice President, Cloud and Edge Infrastructure Services at IDC. “For mission-critical applications that rely on low-latency and high-performance network bandwidth, the default has been to retain workloads on-premises or perform real-time needs, such as data processing, at branch office or metro locations. With their combined strengths, Equinix and VMware are well positioned to deliver a distributed cloud service that will address the demands of enterprise applications where latency, performance, security, and data locality are key drivers.”

VMware Cloud on Equinix Metal will be ideal for distributed cloud use cases including smart cities, video analytics, game development, real-time financial market trading, retail POS, and a variety of use cases using IoT and ML/Inference. The service will include VMware Cloud for consistent multi-cloud infrastructure and operations and Equinix Metal, an automated bare metal and interconnection offering delivered as a service across Equinix’s global International Business Exchange (IBX) footprint. VMware Cloud on Equinix Metal will provide private, low-latency access to both private and public cloud environments—as well as thousands of IT and network providers—via Equinix Fabric® interconnection. This built-in private connectivity will deliver multi-cloud flexibility and choice with instantaneous connectivity to all public cloud services. Customers will be able to purchase the VMware Cloud software as a service from VMware and the Bare Metal as a Service capacity from Equinix.

“As companies accelerate their digital transformation by adopting hybrid multi-cloud architectures, they require consistent application experiences that span private and public clouds, and reach from the core to the edge,” said Zachary Smith, Global Head of Edge Infrastructure Services at Equinix. “We are pleased to partner with VMware to provide an on-demand, dedicated cloud infrastructure solution that can be deployed globally. Customers benefit from secure connections to their critical private or on-prem environments and also to the thousands of clouds, networks and other ecosystem participants that come together at Equinix.”

“Businesses across industries are seeking to become cloud smart by matching enterprise application needs to the best cloud environments. This approach will enable them to benefit from high performance and consistent infrastructure with low TCO,” said Narayan Bharadwaj, Vice President, Cloud Solutions at VMware. “VMware and Equinix are uniquely positioned to co-innovate on a distributed cloud service that extends VMware Cloud to new locations to provide application choice and flexibility and accelerate cloud transformation for all enterprises.”

Equinix and VMware: Cloud-Smart Innovation for Thousands of Customers Globally

Over nearly a decade, Equinix and VMware have delivered solutions that meet business demands for fast, more secure, and consistent multi-cloud infrastructure. Thousands of mutual customers are accelerating their enterprise cloud transformation by running VMware workloads in Equinix data centers around the world. Equinix owns and operates a network of more than 240 data centers in 71 major metro areas around the world and serves as a transit hub, enabling secure network connections across private and public clouds. This has made Equinix an ideal digital infrastructure foundation for the multi-cloud enterprise. VMware Cloud is the industry’s first and only multi-cloud Infrastructure as a service (IaaS) that runs as a native service in 100+ regions spanning major public clouds as well as 4,000+ partner clouds, in private data centers and at the edge.

To learn more about this new service, read this blog from Equinix and VMware.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world’s digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix’s trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners, and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences, and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

About VMware

VMware is a leading provider of multi-cloud services for all apps, enabling digital innovation with enterprise control. As a trusted foundation to accelerate innovation, VMware software gives businesses the flexibility and choice they need to build the future. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, VMware is committed to building a better future through the company’s 2030 Agenda. For more information, please visit www.vmware.com/company.

VMware and Explore are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions. This article may contain hyperlinks to non-VMware websites that are created and maintained by third parties who are solely responsible for the content on such websites.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from expectations discussed in such forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to, risks to our business and operating results related to the COVID-19 pandemic; the current inflationary environment; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; increased costs to procure power and the general volatility in the global energy market; the challenges of acquiring, operating and constructing IBX and xScale data centers and developing, deploying and delivering Equinix products and solutions; unanticipated costs or difficulties relating to the integration of companies we have acquired or will acquire into Equinix; a failure to receive significant revenues from customers in recently built out or acquired data centers; failure to complete any financing arrangements contemplated from time to time; competition from existing and new competitors; the ability to generate sufficient cash flow or otherwise obtain funds to repay new or outstanding indebtedness; the loss or decline in business from our key customers; risks related to our taxation as a REIT and other risks described from time to time in Equinix filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, see recent and upcoming Equinix quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available upon request from Equinix. Equinix does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

Contacts

Equinix Media Relations

[email protected]

Equinix Investor Relations

[email protected]

VMware U.S. Public Relations

Roger T. Fortier



+1.408.348.1569



[email protected]