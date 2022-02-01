Entrepreneur Media Announces Asia’s Premier Web3 Summit in Bangalore

Bangalore, India–(Newsfile Corp. – February 15, 2023) – Entrepreneur Media is thrilled to announce the W3Summit 2023, taking place in Bangalore – Asia’s thriving startup hub. The summit aims to be a game-changer for thought leaders, tech innovators, and business professionals. The one-of-a-kind premier event will welcome over 1,500 C-Level visitors for a Web 3.0-focused conference.

The Web3 Summit 2023 will explore the most cutting-edge topics in the field, such as blockchain developments, the future of cryptocurrencies, the NFT world, artificial intelligence, augmented reality, and many more. It will take place from the 12th -14th March 2023 at the Hilton Hotel, Bangalore, India.

This exclusive event will feature leaders and uprising game – changers from the web3 ecosystem. It would have following engagement points like blockathon for devs, web 3 university for brand managers, Virtual Zone and NFT Gallery and a dedicated investor zone with startup pitchfest and 50+ category global industry awards with 30+ participating VCs/Investors from the ecosystem.

The star-studded speaker lineup includes top industry leaders from across the globe. Attendees can expect engaging lectures, panel discussions, and interactive workshops from the likes of Vineet Budki, managing partner & CEO of Cypher Capital, Akshay Aggarawal, Venture Partner of Draper Dragon Fund, Sumit Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO of CoinDCX, Sathvik Vishwanath, Co-Founder & CEO of Unocoin, Kameshwaran Elangovan, COO & Co-Founder of GuardianLink, Dr. Trivikraman Thamp, Co-Founder & CEO of Games 24×7, Piyush Kumar, CEO & Co-Founder of Rooter, just to name a few.

Regular tickets for in-person attendees, as well as virtual tickets, are available now at the official Web3 Summit website. Don’t miss the opportunity to engage with the Web3 elite and expand your business at Asia’s premier Web3 show.

About Entrepreneurs Media:

Entrepreneur is America’s #1 Business Media with the largest community of Entrepreneurs across the globe, a reach in 140 countries, over 1000,000 copies distributed monthly, and 10 million unique global visitors every month on [entrepreneur.com]. Entrepreneur’s India and APAC HQ is in Delhi.

