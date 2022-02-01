Entertainment And Retail Destination Distrito T-Mobile Keeps Visitors Safe With Evolv Technology

The venue is Evolv’s first customer in Puerto Rico

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV), the leader in weapons detection security screening, today announced its newest partnership, with Distrito T-Mobile. The entertainment complex is Evolv’s first customer in Puerto Rico, and reflects the company’s growing presence outside of the continental United States.

Distrito T-Mobile, which opened in August 2021 and is located in the Miramar section of San Juan, drew more than 1.7 million visitors in its first six months of operation. Evolv’s state-of-the-art Evolv Express® weapons screening solution allows visitors to seamlessly walk into the 476,000 square-foot complex, without burdensome delays at the entrance.

“Distrito T-Mobile is just getting started,” said Francisco Mariani, Distrito T-Mobile’s General Manager. “The response from the public so far has been outstanding, and we are so happy to have Evolv on board to help keep our visitors safe. Providing a secure entertainment destination is our priority”

In addition to restaurants, a hotel, and a movie theater, Distrito T-Mobile is home to an urban park with ziplines and a rock-climbing wall. Coca-Cola Music Hall, which seats as many as 5,000 people per show, is also a major attraction, hosting a variety of entertainment activities, including concerts, family shows and corporate meetings.

Protecting it all is Evolv Express®, which combines powerful sensor technology with artificial intelligence (AI) to provide safer, more accurate threat detection at unprecedented volume, ease and speed. The technology enables guests to walk through security screenings side-by-side, without removing items from their pockets or bags.

“This partnership is exciting because not only does Evolv help visitors to Distrito T-Mobile stay safe, but the work we are doing together marks our expansion into Puerto Rico,” said Peter George, CEO of Evolv Technology. “Our mission is to help make the world a safer place, and this brings us another step closer to that.”

Distrito T-Mobile is a part of Puerto Rico’s rebuilding efforts following Hurricane Maria and devastating earthquakes. The venue expects more than 3 million visitors by the end of its first year of operation, with more than 80 concerts and private events scheduled at the Coca-Cola Music Hall for the remainder of 2022.

About Distrito T-Mobile

Distrito T-Mobile is Puerto Rico’s premier entertainment destination. The 476,000 square-foot complex features a Caribbean Cinemas VIP movie theater, Toro Verde Urban Park, with ziplinesan arcade and virtual reality gaming center, a wide range of restaurants, the Coca-Cola Music Hall, and the first Aloft hotel in the Caribbean. Its facilities and concepts of food, beverages and entertainment connect at the heart of the project, Popular Plaza. A 50,000 square feet plaza with a fully digitized 14,500-footstage system with 19 LED screens and 19 million pixels, providing a 360 experience to visitors. This is the meeting point for locals and tourists looking for unique experiences and human connection in real-time and space. For more information, visit https://distritot-mobile.com.

About Evolv Technology

Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV) is transforming human security to make a safer, faster, and better experience for the world’s most iconic venues and companies as well as schools, hospitals, and public spaces, using industry leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered weapons detection and analytics. Its mission is to transform security to create a safer world to work, learn, and play. Evolv has digitally transformed the gateways in places where people gather by enabling seamless integration with unparalleled analytics and insights. Evolv’s advanced systems have scanned more than 250 million people, second only to the Department of Homeland Security’s Transportation Security Administration (TSA) in the United States. Evolv has been awarded the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) SAFETY Act Designation as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology (QATT) as well as the Security Industry Association (SIA) New Products and Solutions (NPS) Award in the Law Enforcement/Public Safety/Guarding Systems category. For more information, visit https://evolvtechnology.com.

Evolv Technology, Evolv Express®, Evolv Insights™, and Evolv Cortex AI™ are registered trademarks or trademarks of Evolv Technologies, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions.

For more information, visit https://evolvtechnology.com.

