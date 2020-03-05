Enrollment Now Open at Colorado Preparatory Academy for the 2020-2021 School Year

WESTMINSTER, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#onlinelearning—Colorado Preparatory Academy (CPA), a public school program of the Colorado Digital Board of Cooperative Education Services, is now enrolling for the 2020-2021 school year. CPA offers a tuition-free education to students statewide in kindergarten through 12th grade.

Specializing in serving advanced learners, CPA offers families an alternative to the traditional brick-and-mortar learning environment by combining online instruction, a rigorous curriculum and the support of state-licensed teachers.

“ At Colorado Preparatory Academy, education is our passion,” said Head of School Nicole Tiley. “ We believe that by working in close partnership with families, students will excel and grow in our program, and go on to accomplish incredible things. We look forward to welcoming new families into our community for the coming school year.”

CPA students across all grade levels are offered a full course load in the core subjects of English language arts, math, science, history, world languages, art and music, as well as Advanced Placement® courses for high school students. Through concurrent enrollment partnerships with over 25 community colleges statewide, as well as Colorado State University Global, CPA offers students the opportunity to take tuition-free college courses along with their high school curriculum.

Students choose to attend public school at home for a variety of reasons, including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the ability to balance extracurricular pursuits or medical needs with academic priorities. CPA’s online and blended approach to K-12 education gives students the opportunity to pursue academic goals in a supportive environment that recognizes their individual learning styles, academic needs, and personal goals.

Resources are available to help CPA students and families navigate the online and blended learning experience. In addition to scheduled classes, teachers regularly communicate with students and families via phone and email in order to ensure they are supported and appropriately challenged.

Throughout the school year, CPA hosts field trips and social outings and celebrates graduating seniors with an in-person commencement ceremony in the spring. Virtual clubs and organizations allow students to further explore shared interests together in an online setting.

For more information and to learn about enrollment requirements visit cpa.k12.com or download the free K12 app for iOS and Android devices.

About Colorado Preparatory Academy

Colorado Preparatory Academy (CPA) is an accredited, full-time online public school program of the Colorado Digital Board of Cooperative Education Services that serves Colorado students statewide in kindergarten through 12th grade. As part of the Colorado public school system, CPA is tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. For more information about CPA, visit cpa.k12.com.

Contacts

Emily Riordan



Director, Corporate Communications



K12 Inc.



703-483-7328; [email protected]